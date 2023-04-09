MIDDLETOWN – Shenandoah boys golf coach Thom Zimmer is focused this spring on getting his golfers to work on their mental game. He hopes it’s an approach that pays dividends through the season.
“One of our things is we try to work on our mental game first, always staying positive,” Zimmer said. “I tell them we can’t control the weather, and when you hit a shot try to find something positive in it every time.”
Zimmer, the veteran Raiders golf coach, faces the loss of his only regional qualifier from a year ago, Jordan Zody. But he still returns significant varsity experience.
That starts with the team’s lone senior, Ryan Craig, who will play golf for IU East next year.
“He has put in so much extra work the last two years,” Zimmer said. “Ryan was the manager for the girls team, so he put in a lot of extra work over the offseason. He’s been to the driving range and things on his own. He just has that intrinsic motivation. He doesn’t need me to tell him. He just goes and does it.”
Joining Craig as returning varsity regulars are juniors Cohen Shores and Landon Harter. Those three will be anchors with their leadership and their scoring.
“I’m looking for the top three to be consistently in the low 40s range, between 40 and 45 depending on the course,” Zimmer said.
Shores is a golfer who will push Craig to keep working hard, and Harter was among the team’s top five for most of last season.
Pushing those three veterans will be three youngsters challenging for varsity contribution.
The team’s only sophomore, Case Morehouse, made strides last year when his score was used in varsity meets on days when one of the veterans had an off day.
A freshman, Christian Bell, is the likely fifth varsity scorer, and classmate Max Gossage will gain some valuable experience on his way to contributing in future years, if not this season.
“Bell will be our consistent fifth and hopefully continue to improve, and Max, we’re going to groom him and train him toward the future of the program,” Zimmer said.
The Raiders have dealt with the usual struggles of having early spring weather that’s conducive to playing outdoors. Through the first week, the team had not practiced on the course, instead relying on indoor training tools.
“A few of the kids individually have been out, but as a team we have not,” Zimmer said. “We have for the first year an indoor simulator, and we have nets and chipping mats and putting mats.”
He said this week one focus has been hitting into the simulator with a wedge, using quarter swings, half swings, three-quarter swings and full swings.
“It’s just a nice way to get a lot of data and then say, ‘Here’s what you’re doing,’ and have them pay attention to the methodical side of golf,” Zimmer said.