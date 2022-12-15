DALEVILLE — Shenandoah matched its season-high in team scoring with a 57-22 Mid-Eastern Conference girls basketball road victory over Daleville on Thursday.
Aurora McKnight shot lights out with five first-half 3-pointers, outscoring the Broncos herself and delivering Daleville a ninth consecutive loss to spoil senior night.
The Raiders (4-7) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after Hayley Hughes scored at the rim and Gabrielle Patrick nailed a 3-pointer.
Trishell Johnson retaliated for Daleville (1-9) by grabbing the rebound and scoring coast-to-coast at the rim. Addisyn Gothrup followed up by hitting a floater to cut the deficit to 5-4, which remained the thinnest lead for Shenandoah for the rest of the game.
The Raiders finished the quarter on a 13-0 scoring run, which included multiple 3-point shots made by McKnight. The defense pressed off the inbound, and coach Hayley Wilson sent traps throughout the court to suffocate the Broncos all game.
“We like to play really aggressive defense and make sure we are getting after it on that end before we get any shots up,” Wilson said.
McKnight opened the second quarter by banking in a 3-pointer. The sophomore hit her fourth 3-point shot just moments later to push the lead to 27-7. She finished the game with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.
“She shot the ball really well tonight,” Wilson said. “I hope to see that same thing from her the rest of the season.”
As the Raiders took a 39-10 lead into the locker room, Wilson noticed the rotation was clicking on all cylinders. Shenandoah hit seven first-half 3-pointers, more than the total shots made by the Daleville offense.
“That is the most that we have shot the ball this season,” Wilson said. “I played 12 different girls, and all of them got up multiple shots.”
Lilliana Lynch connected on the Raiders’ eighth made 3-pointer to begin the second half. Carly Chandler and Hughes both dominated the paint and scored on four consecutive possessions as Shenandoah built up a 50-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter with a running clock.
“We just wanted to celebrate the win and get excited,” Wilson said. “We have tomorrow off and come back Saturday morning, bright and early, ready to go for our next game.”
Both squads will hit the road to battle the winless Wes-Del Warriors (0-9) for their next opponent. Daleville will aim to snap the current losing skid and earn its first conference win against the Warriors on Saturday. Shenandoah will face-off against Wes-Del on Tuesday.