MIDDLETOWN — With the sectional draw this weekend and the boys basketball tournament tipping off in just over a week, the Shenandoah Raiders and Pendleton Heights Arabians have something in common.
Both have lost key personnel and are looking for someone to help fill the void.
And both may have found some answers in a closely contested Friday night ballgame.
The Class 2A top-ranked Raiders made their free throws down the stretch and made just enough plays to hold off a determined and gritty effort by the Arabians for a 49-47 win.
“Tonight was one of those scenarios where we had to make plays down the stretch at both ends,” Shenandoah coach David McCollough said. “I thought we knocked down some shots when we had to, some free throws when we had to and we made some stops when we had to.”
The Raiders had the lead late thanks in part to their one big run, which began in the second quarter and bled over to the third.
After PH (8-14) sophomore Ethan Ross connected on a pair of free throws to give the Arabians their biggest lead at 24-18, Shenandoah (18-2) scored the final five points of the half and the first four of the third quarter for a 27-24 lead.
While it was a lead they never surrendered, they were never able to completely put away the Arabians.
“No. 1, I’m proud of them,” PH coach Kevin Bates said of his team. “It would be easy for a team to quit in our spot and give up. But we had the best two practices this week, and that’s why we played well.”
A 3-point basket by junior Andrew Bennett made it a 16-3 Shenandoah run and the Raiders had their biggest lead at 34-27.
But back fought the Arabians.
Sophomore Jamison Dunham — who lead all players with 19 points — answered with a trey before senior Kamden Earley scored on a drive off a Dunham pass to pull PH back within two.
With the loss of the team’s leading scorer after Davrick Black quit the team, the Arabians have been looking for a third source of points to go along with Dunham and senior Tristan Ross. Earley (10 points) and Ethan Ross (eight) could be that type of player for Bates.
“We try to get the ball a lot to Jamison, and we try to get the ball a lot to Tristan,” Bates said. “But we want those other guys ready to make plays. Kamden, Ethan and Luke (Candiano), especially in sectional, you’re going to have to have more than two guys. I thought Ethan was spectacular on both ends.”
The younger Ross matched his older brother with 10 rebounds.
Shenandoah also recently lost a pair of key players in senior Colton Monday (injury) and junior Kameron Graddy (disciplinary). The Raiders’ own pair of brothers, senior Jackson and sophomore Jasper Campbell, filled the bill effectively Friday night as they combined for 15 points and 11 rebounds.
“I thought they both rebounded well, and I thought their defense was solid,” McCollough said. “We got some scoring out of them, but they’re capable of doing that.”
The Arabians pulled within a basket numerous times in the fourth quarter. A pair of Dunham 3s cut the lead to 39-36 and 41-39 before Earley hit from long range pulling the Arabians within one.
But, in the closing moments, they could not get that one more play they needed, and the Raiders were a perfect 6-of-6 at the free-throw line.
Bennett led the Raiders with 14 points, and junior Jakeb Kinsey added 12. Tristan Ross completed his double-double with a last second 3-point basket for 10 points.
Shenandoah will host Randolph Southern on Tuesday before closing out its regular season Friday at Wapahani. The Arabians close things out at Eastern Hancock next Friday.
The Shenandoah junior varsity pulled away from PH in the second half for a 54-39 win behind 31 points from junior Michael Howard. Freshman Gabe Simons and junior Luke Weaver scored nine points each for the Arabians.
