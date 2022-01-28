MIDDLETOWN – Looking at statistics and rosters, most people thought Heritage Christian was the better team Friday night against Shenandoah.
Raiders coach Dave McCollough singled out one attribute that isn’t measured in the game program and doesn’t have a column on the stat sheet.
“We were outsized in about every position, except one that really counts,” McCollough said, pointing to his chest. “I think we had a little bit bigger heart than they did. They’re a good team, and they’ve got the kid going to Purdue. They’ve got some kids we’re concerned about rebounding and their pressure.”
Shenandoah (8-5) led for much of this game and held on for a 45-39 victory. The visiting Eagles (6-8) had a couple of early leads, led once in the second quarter and once in the fourth quarter.
But the Raiders kept coming up with big plays at both ends of the floor to deny the taller and more athletic Eagles. They were exceptionally patient on the offensive end, and they were non-stop harassing on the defensive end, deflecting passes, jumping in passing lanes and making life difficult for the visitors.
“Our boys did a heck of a job defensively, showed some heart, showed some toughness, made some good plays on the offensive end and capitalized on that,” McCullough said, “but it was by far the smartest defensive game that we’ve played all year.”
And the Raiders did it with senior star Jasper Campbell on the bench for long stretches. He was plagued by foul trouble that limited his minutes. Haygen Tomlinson played extra in Campbell’s absence, Lucas Mills and Drake Stevens helped control the interior defense and Jack Stevens flexed his leadership a little bit.
Campbell picked up his fourth foul with 5:35 left in the third quarter. He went to the bench with the Raiders up 25-22, and he didn’t return until the 7:09 mark of the fourth. At that point, the margin was three points, just like it was when he sat down.
Heritage Christian made its run under the five-minute mark, when Purdue-bound freshman Myles Colvin made a field goal to make it 37-36. The Raiders missed the front end of a one-and-one at the other end – one of only two missed free throws all night – and the Eagles made two free throws for a 38-37 lead with 3:16 to play. But from that point on, Heritage Christian was 0-for-5 from the field and 1-for-2 from the line, while Shenandoah was 8-of-8 on free throws.
Campbell made six of those free throws, and Jack Stevens had two. Campbell also grabbed a big defensive rebound with the score 39-38.
“That’s a really, really good team effort and good team win,” McCollough said.
Throughout the game, the Raiders had key plays. Jordan Zody came off the bench for a timely 3-pointer to break a second-quarter tie and ignite the home crowd after Colvin threw down a monster slam at the other end. Mills grabbed two offensive rebounds on one possession before Jack Stevens drained a 3-pointer.
And Tomlinson converted a big three-point play late in the second quarter that helped the Raiders to a 21-18 halftime lead.
“It’s the best defensive game we’ve played all year and the biggest win of the year so far,” Jack Stevens said. Playing without Campbell “definitely put a toll on things, but I think our guys stepped up, and we played a great game together. Haygen came off the bench and had two great blocks that really kept us going. Our energy was up.”
Campbell finished with a team-high 16 points despite his foul trouble, and Jack Stevens scored 15.
Colvin – the son of Purdue football great and Super Bowl champion Rosevelt Colvin – finished with 22 points.
Heritage Christian won the JV game 63-31. Cannon Case scored nine points and AJ Demick eight for the Raiders.
