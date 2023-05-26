FOUNTAIN CITY — Friday afternoon’s sectional semifinal game was a most eventful day — and not all in a good way -- for Shenandoah’s talented sophomore Collin Osenbaugh.
But the Louisville commit more than redeemed himself on the mound and led his team to a victory that elicited emotions from his coach usually reserved for a championship moment.
Osenbaugh struck out five batters in three innings in relief of starter Dylan McDaniel, and the Class 2A No. 3 Raiders overcame baserunning mistakes — and one questionable call — to post a 3-2 win over host Northeastern and advance to Monday’s Sectional 41 championship game.
After the game, Shenandoah coach Ryan Painter was overcome with emotion after receiving congratulations from a number of family members and friends after he finally broke through with a win at Northeastern (20-9).
“That one has a history behind it. This means a lot to me,” Painter said. “(Assistant) coach (Kris) Harter and I graduated together in 2004, and we never could get the job done over here. We’ve lost to Northeastern at this place so many times in tournament ball. I know it’s not the championship, but it feels really good.”
The win also served as a measure of payback for the players, who dropped a 9-2 home game to the Knights on April 3, one of just three losses for Shenandoah (22-3).
Their star sophomore pointed out this Raiders team is much different than the one that last faced Northeastern nearly two months ago.
“We have a ton of confidence,” Osenbaugh said. “They beat us earlier this year on our home field, so we got to do it back to them. This was a revenge game.”
Shenandoah will next play Eastern Hancock or Hagerstown in Monday’s championship game at 1 p.m., and thanks to a clutch moment from McDaniel, Painter will have all three of his pitching aces available.
With a steady and strong wind blowing in from center field most of the game, scoring was indeed at a premium, and the Raiders struck first in their second time at bat against Knights starter Logan White.
Jobe Robinson led off the second inning by hitting a ball that on most days would have landed well beyond the outfield fence, but it short-hopped the fence for a double. He scored one out later on a single from Ethan Loy.
Loy’s courtesy runner Aiden Coffey scored on the next play when Gabe Lowder’s sinking single was misplayed by left fielder Colton Creech for a 2-0 lead.
Carson Brookbank followed with a single, and Jarrett Helman walked to load the bases with still just one out, and all the earmarks of a big Shenandoah inning were in place.
But Lowder was forced at the plate on Gavin Wilson’s grounder before Drew Fredenburg tapped out to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.
It became a trend as the Raiders stranded 10 runners for the game.
The Knights came back for a run in the third against McDaniel on an RBI single by White. But McDaniel, who was in and out of trouble all day, came back to strike out the next two batters to leave two runners in scoring position and preserve the Raiders' lead.
In the third, Osenbaugh led off with a line drive down the right field line for a double but was thrown out at third going for a triple. It proved costly as Robinson and McDaniel followed with base hits, but White wriggled out of trouble for the Knights.
That was nothing compared to the adventure Osenbaugh experienced in his next at-bat one inning later.
In the fourth, Brookbank led off with a single, was sacrificed to second by Helman and moved up to third on a single by Wilson. Fredenburg followed with a groundout to short to bring in Brookbank for a 3-1 lead.
Osenbaugh then launched a 2-2 pitch that — also held up by the wind — bounced off the fence, and he coasted into second with what appeared to be an RBI double for a 4-1 lead.
Unbeknownst to Osenbaugh — and to the dismay of Raiders fans — the home-plate umpire called Osenbaugh out for contacting the plate on his swing, negating the double and the run.
“That was a weird series of events. It’s never happened to me before for sure,” Osenbaugh said. “I moved past it because we’re winning, and we have a good lineup.”
This came after the top of the inning when McDaniel reached his pitch limit for remaining eligible to pitch in Monday’s title game. On a day when he didn’t necessarily have his best stuff, he was three pitches away from the limit with two outs and two aboard — both via walk — in the fourth when Painter went to the mound for a visit.
The senior responded with a three-pitch strikeout to end the inning.
“I don’t even think he told me my pitch count. I just went after the guy,” McDaniel said. “I knew my defense was going to back me up, so I threw strikes, and it worked out.”
“We told Dylan he had 80 pitches today and Collin that he was coming in when he got to 80, and that’s exactly what happened,” Painter said. “I think (Dylan) took that personally and threw a little bit harder there.”
Osenbaugh took the mound and promptly retired the Knights in order in the fifth — two by strikeout. After a leadoff single in the sixth, he struck out the next three batters, showing no residual effect from the call in his last at-bat.
Meanwhile, the Raiders loaded the bases in the fifth — but could not score — and failed to cash in on a two-on, two-out opportunity in the sixth.
Thanks to a communication error in short center field, Keaton Mikesell reached to lead off the seventh with a single. He stole second and moved up to third on a grounder before scoring on an Osenbaugh wild pitch.
But the two Raiders pitchers combined for the final out as McDaniel — now playing first base — speared a sharp grounder from White and fed Osenbaugh covering the bag for the final out.
Shenandoah — with McDaniel, Osenbaugh and Brookbank all available to pitch Monday — will head into the title game with a heightened sense of confidence.