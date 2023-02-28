MIDDLETOWN – Shenandoah gave heavily favored Northeastern a bit more of a test than the Knights probably expected or wanted. In the end, it wasn’t quite enough.
The Raiders’ season came to an end Tuesday night, falling to Northeastern 47-41 in the opening game of the boys basketball Class 2A sectional.
The inconsistencies of an up-and-down season were still evident in this season finale, but the positives were there, too, showing reason for optimism next season.
Victory was well within reach for the Raiders until the last minute. Freshman Jarrett Helman, in foul trouble for much of the night, provided a spark at the end. In a span of about a minute, he got a steal that led to a big 3-pointer from AJ Demick, and then he got a defensive rebound and lay-in at the other end to make it 44-41. But the Raiders didn’t score another point, and the Knights made their free throws.
“I can’t be more proud of my guys, how hard they competed,” Raiders coach Rick Ellsworth said. “We gave them everything they wanted.”
Shenandoah’s gym was rocking for much of the night, as the Raider fans were ignited by a first half with five lead changes and five ties. The Raiders made 8-of-15 field goals in the half and all seven free-throw attempts. But they also committed eight turnovers in the first quarter.
“You know, that could have given us a little bit of separation,” Ellsworth said of needing to cut down on the mistakes. “And they were unforced. We had three big keys, and that was one of them. And they were silly turnovers, unforced. We were just throwing it to them.”
Freshman Aiden Coffey tied the game with three free throws early in the second quarter. A couple minutes later, Demick tied it again with a three, and then Shenandoah went ahead 22-21 on a Coffey three.
The Raiders stayed close in the third quarter but not because of an offensive surge. They only scored six points in the third and 14 in the second half.
“We didn’t shoot very well in the second half, and they turned it up a little bit defensively,” Ellsworth said.
Demick was 3-for-4 from 3-point range and finished with a team-best 11 points. Senior Carson Brookbank and Coffey added eight points each.
Coffey shined for a team that has had three other freshmen in the rotation all season. On this night, he showed he can compete with Helman, Zane Mitchell and Jonny Howard.
“He’s a little guy,” Ellsworth said of the 5-foot-5 shooter. “But he’s got a little bit of basketball IQ. He can shoot it, and he’s got a little moxie to him. He fits in well with this freshman class we’ve got.”
The Raiders finished the season 9-14, and Tuesday’s loss marked the end of the careers for Brookbank and fellow senior Kenny Troxel.
“To have two guys like that, that led us from Day 1, did everything we wanted,” Ellsworth said. “They took care of the locker room. They took care of helping lead things. I couldn’t ask for two better guys, just fantastic young men.”
And now Ellsworth looks to his second season as varsity coach, when he’ll have a group of sophomores with a critical amount of varsity experience under their belt.
“When you play your own class, you can get away with a lot of things if you’re a deep class,” he said. “Now you’re playing against 17-, 18-, 19-year-olds. We’ve just got to get stronger, tougher. You can’t make silly passes, silly turnovers. We’ll be OK. They got a sour taste in their mouth right now, and I think they’ll come back and work.”