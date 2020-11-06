MIDDLETOWN — While Shenandoah found Heritage Christian’s offensive line difficult to contain, the Eagles couldn’t take away the Raiders’ resiliency.
Heritage Christian was dominating the Raiders in their Class 2A Sectional 38 final at Dale Green Field on Friday night, but the Eagles had to withstand a furious Raider rally before they could take home the trophy.
The Eagles did end up 45-26 victors and captured their third consecutive sectional title, but not before Shenandoah scored twice in the fourth quarter and recovered onside kicks after both touchdowns.
Shenandoah, in its third sectional final in four years, finished 8-4 after starting 2-2.
“It seemed like we were having trouble getting off the ball, and they’re good up front, and their back (Colton Brown) runs hard, and we can’t let them get going like that,” Raiders coach Jordan McCaslin said. “We had a good plan going in, but we just didn’t execute tonight.”
Heritage Christian (8-2) scored on six straight possessions after an initial three-and-out, and the 38 points the Eagles got out of it held up.
Brown ran for 192 yards on 28 carries and three TDs, and Max Milton threw for a pair of scores to Reid Gerig.
After Shenandoah closed to within 10-7 on a 12-yard run by quarterback Tanner Goff, the Eagles put up 21 unanswered points and led 31-7 with 2 1/2 minutes gone in the second half.
The teams traded scores later in the third quarter, the Raiders on a 2-yard burst by Justin Hummel and Heritage Christian on a one-handed grab by Gerig in the back of the end zone.
With 9:35 to go, Goff hit Blake Surface downfield and the latter turned it into a 51-yard TD, and Shenandoah was down only 38-20.
The Raiders kept the ball after Ben Acra fell on an onside kick at the Eagles’ 43-yard line. Surface broke one for 22 yards and on the next play, Dylan Ayres took it in from 5 yards out. It was now 38-26 with 7:11 left.
Another onside kick worked, this time recovered by Hummel, and the Raiders had a legitimate chance at a stunning comeback.
However, the ensuing drive ended in an interception by the Eagles. The Raiders’ Wyatt Lowder recovered a Heritage Christian fumble a few plays later, but Shenandoah was unable to capitalize and the Eagles had their second win over the Raiders this year (41-21 in Week 2).
“They fought all year, and they fought through a lot of adversity,” McCaslin said. “In our final five games, we started with a deficit, and we were fortunate to come out on top in three of those, and last week we were down 7-0 (to Scecina). It just says a lot about their character, the way they fought there at the end.”
Goff had another stellar game like the week before, going 13-of-25 for 145 yards and keeping it 15 times and gaining 59 yards in his final appearance as a Raider.
Surface had three receptions for 76 yards, and Cole Hughes six for 49. Both, as well as Goff, are seniors.
McCaslin said his team showed a lot of character while faced with numerous injuries and COVID-19 issues. But the Raiders were able to play a full season, whereas many across the state were not.
“We told them (the defeat) hurts, but the fact that we can shut (the stress) down for a couple of hours each day and come to football practice is a blessing to the coaches and the players, and for the community to come out and watch them play,” McCaslin said.
