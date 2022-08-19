What a difference a year makes.
That’s the mindset for Shenandoah football coach Jake Stilwell, who is enjoying having a full offseason to prepare for games and having a roster full of players with varsity experience.
The Raiders hired Stilwell last summer, pushing the program into a hurry-up mode with a roster full of inexperienced players.
“It is a huge advantage to have an entire offseason,” Stilwell said. “Spring practices, an entire summer, just to continue to try and connect and recruit kids. Building those relationships was so important.”
The Raiders enter 2022 with experience all over. The offensive backfield will feature returning quarterback Carson Brookbank and running back Bob Ayers, both seniors.
“Brookbank is doing a great job for us,” Stilwell said. “He’s a tremendous leader, and he knows this offense like the back of his hand.”
Joining Ayers in the backfield in what is set up to be a run-heavy game will be Evan Fries, Gabe Lowder, Mayson Lewis and Jobe Robinson.
“We’re only playing three running backs at a time, but we’re very happy with what all of them bring,” Stilwell said.
That running game will be fronted by a line led by Kolbey Siler and Dylan McDaniel, both all-conference selections a year ago. Joining them are Malachi Young, Gage Zachary, Evan Johnson, Levi Lewis and Landon Barr, along with Jalen VanSickle at tight end.
“Those guys do all the hard work,” Stilwell said. “They clear paths so the other guys can look great. They do all the work that goes unnoticed.”
Senior Gavin Wilson and sophomore Hayden Hubbard figure to be the top wideouts for the Raiders.
Wilson and Hubbard will also be part of the defensive secondary, along with Fries and Brookbank and a couple of newcomers: freshman Jarrett Helman, and senior Manny Grullon, a move-in from Texas.
Linebacker play will come from a group that includes Lewis, Ayers, Johnson, Robinson, Levi Jackson and Lowder, and the defensive line includes five players who were varsity regulars a year ago: Siler, McDaniel, VanSickle, Zachary and Barr.
Stilwell hopes — and expects — a big step forward this season will be minimizing mistakes. Too often last year, a couple of critical mistakes made the difference in a ‘W’ and a ‘L.’
“I think that was a theme in some of our losses,” Stilwell said, “and that comes with being young last year and having a lot less time to prepare. I feel very happy with where we’re at this year, and we plan on executing at a high level and eliminating those mistakes.”
Another good development in the program is participation numbers. Stilwell said his roster has grown from as few as 30 players last season to more than 50 this year.