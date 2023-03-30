MIDDLETOWN — It was a most inauspicious beginning to the softball career of Shenandoah freshman Aleyna Sharritts as far as the first action she saw in the Raiders’ season opener Thursday against Hagerstown.
Tracking a first-inning pop-up from her shortstop position, Sharritts tripped over the second base bag and fell sprawling on the dirt at the feet of second baseman Kaelyn Castor, who hauled in the inning-ending fly and joined her freshman teammate in laughter.
“Face plant,” Sharritts said. “I was just looking up at the ball thinking ‘I’ve got it,’ and then, boom, face on the floor. She was just laughing. That was so embarrassing.”
As embarrassing as that moment may have been, her debut got a whole lot better in the innings that followed.
Sharritts delivered a three-run triple as part of a four-run rally early and started a key three-run rally with a double in the sixth inning, and Shenandoah defeated the Eagles 8-3 in the season opener for both teams.
Shenandoah picked up the win despite missing key players Kayla Muterspaugh, Lydia Schwagmeier and Gabbi Patrick and having several young players in different positions.
“That’s why we have JV, right? We build these kids, and we have great coaches at that level,” Raiders coach Christy Myers said. “For when we have players out in key positions — and I know it’s our first game — being able to have other kids step in and do the job.”
Sharritts drew a walk in her first-inning plate appearance and was stranded — along with two of her teammates — on base by Hagerstown starting pitcher Hannah Pyle.
When a similar opportunity presented itself in the third, the Raiders cashed in big time.
The first run scored on an infield grounder by Alyssa Allen — who reached on an error — with the bases again loaded. After a Tarran Mills grounder forced a runner at the plate, Sharritts whistled an 0-1 pitch past the glove of the Hagerstown right fielder. The ball went to the fence, three runs scored and Sharritts stood safely at third base.
“I was thinking we needed some runs, so I came up just ready to hit the ball,” she said.
One out later, she scored on a sharp single to center by Starlight Lee for a 5-0 Raiders lead.
That was all the run support Raiders starting pitcher Emma Whittenburg needed. Over five innings, she yielded just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters. With fireballer Kaylin Nolen gone to graduation, Whittenburg should see the lion’s share of innings in the circle for Shenandoah.
“I didn’t use Emma last year as much as I probably should have,” Myers said. “But Kaylin was throwing well, and we brought (Whittenburg) in for an inning or two, and we were able to use Tarran last year. But Emma did a great job. She’s been working in the offseason this year with me.”
The Tigers did inch closer in the sixth against Mills, who came on in relief of Whittenburg. A pair of errors paved the way for two Hagerstown runs to trim the deficit to 5-3.
Further damage was prevented with two outs and runners and second and third when second baseman Alyssa Toffolo picked off a grounder that ricocheted off the first-base bag and raced Hagerstown’s Elly Cheeseman to the base for the final out.
“We tend to laugh at situations where we’ve never seen anything like that before,” Myers said. “But now I’m thinking, ‘Should we practice that? Can I hit the bag like that?’ Very heads up, especially coming in off the bench.”
Shenandoah got some much-needed breathing room in the bottom of the inning, and it started with a leadoff double by Sharritts. Elise Boyd followed with a walk, and Lee chased both runners home with a double to the right-center gap. Lee then stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
Mills retired the Tigers in order in the seventh to seal the Raiders’ win.
The Raiders will resume their schedule after the weekend with road games at Adams Central on Monday and Pendleton Heights on Tuesday.