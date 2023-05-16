MIDDLETOWN — Friends, family and members of the Raiders’ faithful gathered around tables Tuesday holding posterboards and decorations to honor five Shenandoah seniors after the senior night contest against Daleville.
Carson Brookbank was briefly pulled away from the festivities to answer some questions about the Raiders’ 3-0 victory over the Broncos in which he collected two hits at the plate and pitched a scoreless inning on the mound.
About a minute later, Ryan Painter surprised Brookbank with a hug from behind. The senior smiled as Shenandoah’s head coach expressed his appreciation for Brookbank’s four years in the program.
“I think the relationships we built has just been why this team has been so successful,” Brookbank said.
Not only the relationships between the five seniors, he said, but the relationships with the underclassmen as well. Brookbank said Painter wanted the Raiders to treat this like they would in any other Mid-Eastern Conference matchup, despite the circumstances. However, Painter couldn’t dismiss the special feeling on senior night.
“They mean the world to us,” Painter said. “We’re not waving goodbye to our year just yet, but we’re definitely going to miss those guys.”
Each senior was honored during pregame introductions, complete with their fathers throwing out ceremonial first pitches to their sons.
After a quiet first inning for both sides, Shenandoah sophomore starting pitcher Collin Osenbaugh, a Louisville commit, struck out the Broncos’ five-, six- and seven-hole batters to bring his total to four strikeouts after two innings. Freshman designated hitter Drew Fredenburg drove a double into the left-center field gap with two outs in the bottom of the frame, but the Raiders failed to score.
In the top of the third, Osenbaugh continued his dominance with two strikeouts before allowing two straight walks to put runners on first and second base with two outs. He recovered to neutralize the threat of Daleville’s three-hole hitter, sophomore third baseman Ayden Ramirez, with his seventh strikeout.
Brookbank hit a single through the shortstop-third base gap to start things off for the Raiders in the bottom of the third, before advancing to second on a groundout. Though senior second baseman Gavin Wilson struck out, the third strike was dropped, and each corner held a base runner. Junior catcher Ethan Loy delivered an RBI single to shallow right field to put Shenandoah up 1-0.
Osenbaugh drove in another run with a groundout before taking the mound in the top of the fourth with a two-run lead, where he extended his strikeout total to nine. In the bottom of the fourth, Shenandoah extended its lead to three as freshman shortstop Jarrett Helman drove an RBI single to center field.
The fifth inning came and went before Brookbank moved to the mound in the top of the sixth. Osenbaugh finished with no hits, no runs and two walks with 11 of his 15 outs coming via strikeout.
Osenbaugh said it was a long and challenging process to physically recover from Tommy John surgery in February 2022 but also to mentally recover. He said he’s had to learn confidence, and, in turn, he feels his pitching has improved.
“I’ve gotten a lot better at just locking in, blocking everything out and locking in,” Osenbaugh said.
Though he mentioned confidence as a key to his success on the mound, Osenbaugh said there’s a fine line to that mindset when it comes to winning big games.
“We can’t be too cocky,” he said. “We come into every game acting like our record is 0-0, and we come out to play and we come out to win.”
After Brookbank retired the first batter of the sixth inning, sophomore Noah Colvin picked up the first hit for Daleville with a single to shallow right field. The Broncos collected one more hit, but the Raiders (17-3, 7-0 MEC) secured their fifth consecutive victory and third straight over Daleville (8-10, 3-4).
Senior Dylan McDaniel earned the save for the Raiders as he entered in the top of the seventh and allowed one hit, no walks, no runs and struck out three. Despite the loss, junior Ethan Colvin pitched a complete game for the Broncos, allowing six hits, one walk and three runs with six strikeouts.
Painter talked about the importance of reliable pitching, as there will be games where Shenandoah isn’t hitting as well as expected and has to hold its opponent to low scoring. To do this, the head coach said it’s about stretching out at-bats and making the other side’s pitcher work harder to get outs.
“It’s next-man-up mentality,” Brookbank said. “Coach has been preaching that all year, and if one guy’s not hitting, somebody else will and we’ll get it done.”
Each squad has three games remaining until their respective first-round sectional matchups May 25. Daleville seeks its 12{sup}th{/sup} sectional championship, and its first since 2019. Shenandoah looks to capture its 13{sup}th{/sup} title, and its first in almost two decades.
The Broncos look to return to the sectional championship game for the first time since 2021, and despite losing their last three, they’ve already doubled their win total from last season. Shenandoah has made the sectional championship in back-to-back seasons, falling to Centerville each time.
“They need to stay within themselves, do what they’re capable of doing and not try to let the moment get too big,” Painter said. “We’re seasoned enough to know how to compete in a sectional. We just have to get over that hump.”
The Raiders return to action Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. home matchup against Frankton (12-11), and the Broncos get a day off before hitting the road again for a Thursday contest against Cowan (10-10) at 5 p.m.