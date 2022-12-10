FRANKTON — When Shenandoah visited Frankton Saturday night, both teams were coming off hard-fought conference wins the night before and are still looking to find themselves with young players and new varsity contributors.
It was hard to know what to expect from the matchup going into the evening or even from one minute to the next during the game as the first and second halves were polar opposites.
That led to an overtime session that resembled nothing that happened during the first 32 minutes.
Raiders senior Carson Brookbank put the Raiders on top to stay with his second 3-point basket of overtime — the seventh lead change of the extra four-minute period — and finished with 14 points as Shenandoah survived an Eagles second half comeback for a 52-51 victory at the Eagles Nest.
The Raiders improve to 3-2 on the season with their second win in as many nights under first year coach Rick Ellsworth. With three freshmen in the starting lineup Saturday, he is happy with the way his team has responded early on and knows this will be a game his young bunch of Raiders can learn from.
“I tell my guys that we just want to battle every night,” Ellsworth said. “We know coming over here that (Frankton coach Brent Brobston) has such a great program. I told him when I first got hired that I want a program like his.
“It was a great game. Two good teams. We want a team that’s going to play hard every night and I can’t speak highly enough of the way my guys fought tonight.”
The Eagles fall to 3-3 after erasing an 11-point halftime deficit to force overtime. Brobston said the early deficit proved to be the difference.
“Credit to Shenandoah, they made big shots and jumped on us early,” he said. “I thought our team did a really poor job of coming out of the gate ready to play, just was not ready to play whatsoever.”
After Haygen Tomlinson scored a free throw to open the overtime for Shenandoah, Brady Carmack gave Frankton its first lead since 2-0 when he scored in the lane at the 2:50 mark for a 45-44 lead. The teams then exchanged 3-point baskets — first Brookbank then Joey Wright for Frankton — and the Eagles led 48-47.
Freshman Jonny Howard then drove for two Raiders points before Carmack again answered for Frankton. Brookbank then came off a screen and drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer for a 52-50 lead.
“We were just trying to get open shots and (Ellsworth) was preaching don’t force anything or make dumb turnovers,” Brookbank said. “I just happened to be open at the right time and my teammates found me.”
Gardner then made one of two free throws to make it a one-point game. The Eagles would get two chances to win it in the final 10.2 seconds after a Raiders turnover.
First, freshman Jarrett Helman blocked Nate Moore’s 3-point attempt out of bounds and Gardner’s fallaway three at the buzzer glanced off the front of the rim, setting off the Shenandoah celebration.
“How about Jarrett Helman getting that block, a freshman,” Ellsworth said. “My goodness, a freshman.”
Carmack scored the first basket of the night, but the Raiders responded with a 10-point burst that included 3-point baskets by freshman Jonny Howard and Brookbank.
Frankton pulled within four at 19-15 in the second quarter on a Bubba Nunley layup, but Coy Price scored off an assist from Brookbank and junior A.J. Demick made three 3-point baskets in as many tries — including one at the buzzer — as the Raiders closed the half on an 11-4 run.
In the first half, Shenandoah was 7-for-15 on 3-point shooting while Frankton was 0-for-6.
The second half was a different story.
Tyler Bates opened the third quarter with the first Eagles three-ball and Carmack followed with a layup sandwiched between a pair of steals. The Eagles then took advantage of their senior post player Colin Gardner, who scored seven of his 16 points during the third quarter as Frankton edged closer and trailed 37-34 entering the fourth.
But the Raiders committed five of their 16 turnovers during the final period and the Eagles took advantage.
“They went to that 1-3-1 and we had a couple guys that went brain-dead a little bit, and that’s going to happen,” Ellsworth said. “But we battled. You’ve got to battle and learn and this is great game to learn from.”
Twice Gardner pulled Frankton to within one point, and Joey Wright cut the Shenandoah lead to 41-40 with a pair of free throws.
Helman then scored for the Raiders going to the basket before Bates tied the game at 43-43 with a 3-point shot. The game went to overtime after a Shenandoah turnover and a failed Frankton shot at the buzzer.
Howard finished with 13 points for the Raiders while Haygen Tomlinson scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds, and matched Brookbank with four assists.
Gardner’s 16 points and eight rebounds paced the Eagles while Bates finished with 15 points, Carmack had nine points, and Moore had seven assists.
Shenandoah will host a pair of games next weekend as Northeastern comes to town Friday followed by Greenwood Christian on Saturday while Frankton returns to Central Indiana Conference action with a trip to Oak Hill Friday.