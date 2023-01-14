MIDDLETOWN — Both the ups and the downs of a learning season for a young girls basketball team were on display Saturday afternoon as Shenandoah hosted Randolph Southern.
It was a strong first-half defensive performance by the Raiders that gave way to a poor showing after intermission that had first-year coach Hayley Wilson shaking her head.
Rebels junior Brianna Smith scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half and Randolph Southern took advantage of six third-quarter Raiders turnovers to escape Middletown with a 42-37 win.
The improvement Wilson has seen from her team, which has just two seniors and two juniors, seemed to fade away after halftime.
“I’m happy with our progress, but it’s hard because this game didn’t show it, in my opinion,” she said. “We’ve played significantly better than this, and we’re capable of playing significantly better than this. So it’s disappointing on that end.
After Shenandoah (8-10, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Conference) held the Rebels to just one field goal and three points in the second quarter, the Raiders held a 17-9 lead at halftime thanks in large part to 11 second-quarter points off the bench from sophomore Aurora McKnight. She hit a pair of 3-point baskets to account for all of Shenandoah’s second-period points aside from a 3-pointer from senior Kayla Muterspaugh.
The Shenandoah defense forced 10 first-half turnovers and did not allow a 3-point basket to Randolph Southern (11-5, 5-2) before halftime.
All of that changed once the third quarter began.
McKnight scored the first basket of the third to give the Raiders a 19-9 advantage, their biggest lead of the day. But the Rebels turned up the defensive pressure, rattling Shenandoah into turnovers on five straight possessions, four of which resulted in Rebels points.
Freshman Haileigh Allen scored on the interior before Smith stole the inbounds pass and drained her first 3-pointer. Another Smith steal resulted in a traditional three-point play when she was fouled in the lane. Kaibre Stephan capped the quick 11-0 run with a 3-point basket of her own off her own steal, and suddenly the Raiders found themselves 20-19 in arears.
“It’s hard when you have the lead at the half and come out and blow it in 40 seconds,” Wilson said. “They had shooters start hitting shots that weren’t happening in the first half, so that helped. But we got really tight and nervous, and we weren’t playing our game. That’s frustrating.”
McKnight stopped the bleeding momentarily with a pair of free throws before Smith and Muterspaugh traded 3-point baskets.
A Stephan 3-pointer to open the fourth gave the Rebels a 27-24 lead, but Shenandoah seemed to gather itself and scored five straight points. Gabbi Patrick scored on a drive, Aleyna Sharritts hit a free throw and Haley Hughes scored on a rebound basket for a 29-27 lead.
The Rebels took the lead for good one possession later on a Stephan 3-pointer — off an offensive rebound. Twice the Raiders pulled within two points — including on a McKnight 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining — but the Rebels made just enough free throws late to hold Shenandoah off.
One particular rebound basket was disheartening for Wilson.
With 1:56 left and the Rebels in possession and holding a thin 33-31 lead, Courtney Clear missed a shot. But the Raiders were caught flat-footed, and Allen put back the miss. After a Shenandoah turnover on the ensuing possession, Allen got loose again for a layup and a six-point lead.
“It’s the little things that we normally do really well that we didn’t (do today),” Wilson said. “We normally get those weak-side rebounds. We’re big on making sure we’re working hard and getting in the right position to get those weak-side rebounds. That’s just getting outhustled.”
McKnight matched Smith for game-high scoring honors with 18 while Muterspaugh and fellow senior Carly Chandler added seven points each. Hughes led all players with nine rebounds.
Stephan finished with 12 points, and Allen added eight for the Rebels.
The Raiders will remain at home next week as they host Cowan on Tuesday evening and Tri on Saturday afternoon.