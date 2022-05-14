ALEXANDRIA — Both Shenandoah and Alexandria let ample opportunities go by the wayside in Game 2 of Saturday's baseball doubleheader, but one had to come through.
That happened to be Shenandoah, 4-3, after stranding 15 runners and leaving the bases loaded three times, while the host Tigers had a chance to go ahead late but had two men thrown out after they had reached base.
Alexandria won the opener, also 4-3, behind a pair of two-run innings and a one-hit effort from starter Jay Dillman.
Shenandoah improved to 11-8-1 after gaining the split, while Alexandria is 9-14-1.
The Raiders got four RBI hits, and six in all, in the second inning in the nightcap, and those turned out to be enough despite being unable to add to the cushion.
"A little bit of it is they're trying to be heroes -- 17- or 18-year-old mentality is they want to hit it hard and find a gap," Shenandoah coach Ryan Painter said. "But we'd like to see them be a little more consistent with a team approach and maybe push it to the right side or find a hole."
Shenandoah countered the Tigers' two runs in the first, as Lucas Mills' double produced the first run, and Hunter Baker and Cameron Frost followed with RBI singles. A sacrifice fly by Ethan Loy scored Baker, and that was the Raiders' fourth run.
The Raiders ended with 13 hits, two apiece by Baker, Mills, Frost, Loy, Jobe Robinson and Jasper Campbell.
Carson Brookbank threw six innings and allowed seven hits while striking out three, and Alexandria went hitless in Innings 3 through 5. Gabe Lowder earned the save with a 1-2-3 final frame.
"Carson was doing a really good job mixing his pitches up and hitting his spots," Painter said. "I was really proud of the way Carson pitched, and Gabe came in and shut them down in the final inning. Overall, pitching was on point today."
Alexandria struck in the first with three hits, the last one being Trent Patz's two-run single. Patz, though, was caught trying to steal second, and that ended the inning.
More misfortune struck the Tigers in the sixth, when they were aiming to tie or go ahead.
Carson Cuneo led off with a single, but Loy gunned him down on a steal attempt. After Jay Dillmon walked, Patz singled and Dillmon moved to third. Patz then stole second, but with Dillmon leaning off third, Loy threw to the bag, and Dillmon didn't get back in time.
"What can I say? It was a mental mistake my player(s) made ... that's it," Alexandria coach Jeff Closser said.
Closser used four hurlers in Game 2, starting with Cole Morris (two innings, eight hits allowed), then Aaron Matthews (four hits, three strikeouts in three innings), Cuneo and Braxton Pratt.
Dillmon helped spur the Tigers on in the opener with 4 2/3 innings of hitless ball, along with eight strikeouts.
Alexandria got a 2-0 jump in the first inning, when Cuneo singled to drive Pratt home and Brayden Bates' single pushed Morris across. On the latter play, right fielder Lowder threw home and Loy tagged Cuneo for the third out.
Cuneo delivered his second single (and second RBI) in the third (Collin Johns scored). Also in the third, Morris made it 4-0 on a double-steal.
Dillmon's lone blemish was a home run by Baker (the Raiders' No. 9 hitter), to left field. That was the first for senior Baker in his career.
The Tigers found the final out a little elusive, as a throwing error on a ball hit to third by Mills kept Shenandoah alive, and the Raiders seized on it.
After Connor White was hit by a pitch by Kaed Abshire, Baker drove one to deep left-center, Mills and White scored and Baker represented the tying run at second.
Pratt came in for Abshire and put out the fire, getting Frost to go down swinging.
"We weren't very patient, and we swung at some bad pitches," Closser said. "But what I am very proud of is our pitching all day. We did a great job and we used a lot of guys, and our defense was pretty solid. That first game, we beat a good team, and the second game, we were right there, but it was just one of those games."
Alexandria hosts Mississinewa on Monday, and Shenandoah is at Blue River Valley on Tuesday.