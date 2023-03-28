MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah opening day starter Dylan McDaniel struck out 10 hitters and collected four hits at the plate to lead the Raiders to a 5-4 win over Southwood on Tuesday.
Gabe Lowder drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Raiders (1-0) a walk-off victory.
On the first pitch, Ashton Smith hit a laser into the right-field gap for a double. Smith later scored on an RBI single from Morgan Lloyd to give the Knights an early 1-0 lead.
After pinch-runner Jarrett Helman stole second in the bottom of the first, McDaniel retaliated with a two-out RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. McDaniel went 4-for-4 at the plate in the win.
“The grit that he has to continuously fight with pitches and put the ball in play was awesome, so we couldn’t be any more proud of him for his performance on the mound and at the plate,” Shenandoah coach Ryan Painter said.
In the bottom of the second inning, Drew Fredenburg scored on a throwing error after Gavin Wilson hit a single into the outfield. The Southwood right fielder sailed the throw to third, allowing Fredenburg to advance home and give the Raiders a 2-1 lead.
Shenandoah extended the lead to 4-1 in the third inning with consecutive two-out RBI singles by Jobe Robinson and Gabe Lowder.
With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, Lloyd launched a two-run homer to the parking lot and cut the Knights’ deficit to 4-3. The preseason all-state dual-threat catcher was intentionally walked with two outs and a runner on in the seventh inning.
“Mo (Morgan) is a leader,” Southwood coach Cory Blocker said. “He leads by example and does things the right way. We are going to count on him all year.”
Lloyd came within five feet from a go-ahead homer with two outs in the top of the ninth as he flew out to the warning track in right field. The Southwood senior finished 2-for-4 and led the Knights with three RBI.
McDaniel allowed zero walks through five innings. After being relieved, the Shenandoah southpaw made the play of the game, diving to snatch a line drive for the third out of the sixth inning.
“Dylan is definitely the leader of our team as a senior, having been part of this ball club for four years,” Painter said. “He knows what it takes to lead this team to victories. When he takes the mound, our presence is different.”
Painter mentioned the Raiders were hungry to play baseball, and the nine-inning victory gave the team great momentum.
“Our team motto is we are a family,” Painter said. “We respect each other wholeheartedly, and the leaders are doing a great job of mentoring some of the younger players.”
Shenandoah travels to Lapel for a Wednesday afternoon matchup against the Bulldogs.