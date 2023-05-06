MIDDLETOWN — Christy Myers was not with Shenandoah's softball team when it won its first of three straight Henry County Tournament championships in 2021, but she is continuing the Raiders’ history of success in county competition with her second consecutive title as coach.
The Raiders (12-5) secured their most recent trophy Saturday with a 6-0 victory over Tri (8-8) in the semifinal and an 8-2 win over Knightstown (6-8) in the championship game.
“Actually, it did us good to have a first game because it got our bats warmed up,” Myers said. “We struggled a little bit in the first game with adjusting for what we’ve seen earlier this week with Greenfield-Central and Yorktown, but I think that helped us adjust a little better for (the championship game).”
In their first game, the Raiders took on Tri in what turned out to be a defensive battle, excluding the first and seventh innings.
In the first, Shenandoah waited until it had two outs before getting the bats warmed up with an effective four-batter passage of play.
Elise Boyd got things going with a base hit up the middle before Kayla Muterspaugh’s triple to center field brought Boyd in. Following Muterspaugh in the lineup was Gabrielle Patrick, whose double to left field brought in Muterspaugh. Tarran Mills then hit a double to right field that brought Patrick in before Lydia Schwagmeier’s fly out ended the inning.
From there, neither team got on the scoreboard until Shenandoah did it again in the seventh inning with a similar run.
“It was just making the adjustment,” Myers said. “We played Yorktown and Greenfield-Central this past week, and I don’t want to take anything away from Tri’s pitcher, but it was a little different than what this morning’s game was. That was basically all it was -- one, make your adjustments to go up to the plate, two, you guys got to want it.”
Mills led off with a single before Schwagmeier got on first with a pop fly that dropped. After a sacrifice bunt from Lilliana Lynch advanced the runners, Starlight Lee grounded to second baseman Lyla Williams who was unable to come up with the play. Mills and Schwagmeier scored on the error while Lee made it to second. A single from Alyssa Allen brought Lee home to cap the rally.
The Raiders tallied nine hits in the victory, with Mills and Schwagmeier leading the team with two each.
Emma Whittenburg helped shut the Titans down once more in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win, she pitched all seven innings of the shutout, giving up no runs on four hits while striking out seven batters and only allowing one walk. In the championship game, it was Olivia Watson who pitched the outing, recording 10 strikeouts while only walking two batters and allowing three hits and two runs (one earned).
“I don’t (have an ace),” Myers said. “And one you didn’t see today, Tarran Mills, has been in the mix with us, too. She hurt her knee at Cowan, so we’ve only been running two pitchers, so you haven’t seen her in a couple of games, but she’ll be back in it next week, and they’ve all three been rock solid for me. I can’t ask for anything better.”
In the championship game, Knightstown stuck first, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning after Zoe Beabout hit an RBI single which brought Shyann Lee in. The Panthers did not score again until the sixth inning.
“It’s just a matter of these guys settling down on defense, realizing that ‘OK, we’re gonna get hit. They’re going to put the ball in play. We’ve got to make plays. We’ve got to do our job,’ and then being aggressive at the plate,” Myers said.
Shenandoah hit back in the second inning through Lee, whose single brought in Schwegmeier. The Raiders took the lead in the third inning courtesy of Muterspaugh’s sacrifice fly that brought Aleyna Sharritts in. They set themselves apart in the fourth inning with five runs as Allen, Sharritts, Muterspaugh and Schwagmeier all picked up RBI.
“It’s the will of these girls,” Myers said. “These girls come in, they want to play. They’re hungry to play. They make my job easy, to be honest with you. They work hard every day. Whether it’s at a practice or it’s a game, they want to do it.”
The Raiders batted nearly .500 (16-for-35) in the title game. Allen contributed a team-high three hits while Schwagmeier and Muterspaugh each had two RBI.
All four Shenandoah seniors -- Allen, Lee, Muterspaugh and Whittenburg -- were named to the All-Tournament team with Myers highlighting Muterspaugh’s performance.
“(She) just goes and gets anything that she can,” she said. “Obviously you saw some fly balls from the first inning. Ground balls she picked up the first game and the second game. She’s a leader on our field. Every pitch, she’s turning around. She’s talking to the outfielders. She’s talking to the infielders. She’s settling down the pitchers, and I think that’s what we needed out here."
Shenandoah heads on the road next to face Mount Vernon on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.