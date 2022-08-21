Each week we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
After splitting matches at a Saturday invitational, Frankton opened its tennis dual season with a 5-0 win over Eastern. Max and Sam Barr and Aaron Hartley led the way with a sweep of the singles matches.
Macy Beeson was 3-under par with a 32 and Lapel swept a three-team meet from Frankton and Daleville. Grace Martin added a 40 for the Bulldogs who posted a 171 team score, bettering a 184 from the Broncos and 189 from the Eagles. Addy Gick led Daleville with a 42 while Chloe Wenger tied the Frankton nine-hole school record with a 38.
Cali Crum earned medalist with a personal-best 40 as Alexandria defeated Monroe Central 200-228. Victoria Gosnell added a 49 for the Tigers.
Daleville’s volleyball team opened its campaign with a 25-7, 25-17, 25-10 sweep of Tri. Lauren Finley led the way with 10 aces and eight digs, and Abby Reed added eight kills and three blocks.
Hannah Grile posted 14 kills and 15 digs, and Mikala Ross added 13 kills and a block as Pendleton Heights won its season opener at Richmond in three sets.
Krystin Davis scored two first-half goals, and Lapel led 2022 regional champion Tipton 2-1 at halftime before falling to the Blue Devils 6-2 in the program’s first game.
TUESDAY
Faith Norris finished in second place with a time of 20:50, breaking the Daleville girls cross country record at the Ethan Cheeseman Invitational at Union.
Sophie Goodwin and Cameron Smith completed a first-place sweep for host Lapel at the Aaron Stephenson Memorial cross country invitational. Goodwin edged defending champion Lilly Thomas from Alexandria while Lapel’s Hannah Combs was third. Braxton Burress of Lapel was the boys' runner up as well while Jayden Reese of Elwood came home in third.
Crum earned her second medalist honor in as many days with a 44 as Alexandria posted a 222-237 win over Wes-Del.
Lapel swept a three-team meet with a 185 to defeat Lawrence Central (191) and Cardinal Ritter (219). Beeson had the low score again with a 36.
Lexi Baney hammered 15 kills to go with eight blocks as Madison-Grant opened the volleyball season with a four-set win at Jay County. Daya Greene added 19 digs and five aces while Maddy Moore handed out 28 assists.
Led by the Finley twins, Daleville won its sectional rematch at Wes-Del in four sets. Lauren had 26 digs and Emilee had 40 assists and 10 digs while Reed had 14 kills.
Addy Warren recorded 10 kills and five aces while Kaydan Jones added 10 digs as Alexandria swept Muncie Central 25-18, 25-18, 25-16, earning coach Sydnee Rudy her first coaching win with the Tigers.
WEDNESDAY
Mikala Ross had 12 kills and nine aces, and Ramsey Gary added nine aces as Pendleton Heights thumped Anderson in three sets.
The Arabians notched their first girls soccer win of the season with a 4-2 decision over Pike. Four Arabians — Lyza DeShong, Kaitlyn Prickett, Isabelle Phillips and Maddie Heineman — scored one goal each while Zoe Welch and Alex Creel added one assist apiece.
Sam Bowers posted a 6-3, 6-4 win over Max Barr in the No. 1 singles match to lead Pendleton Heights to a 4-1 win over Frankton. Sam Barr picked up the Eagles point at No. 2 singles with a 6-3, 6-3 decision over Austin Perny.
Warren again led the Tigers with nine kills while Ashlynn Duckworth added seven kills as Alexandria defeated Shenandoah in three sets.
THURSDAY
Even without reigning area player of the year Jacob Erwin, the Lapel tennis team picked up a 4-1 win over Marion. Isaac Bair battled to three-set win at No. 2 singles to highlight the Bulldogs' effort.
Alexandria picked up its first tennis win of the year with a 5-0 victory over Blue River Valley. James Ward and Owen May picked up straight-set singles wins, and Benjamin DeVault came back from a set down to win at No. 3 singles.
Elwood swept the singles matches behind Owen Hinchman, Beau Brandon and Peterson Pan to collect a 3-2 win over Shenandoah.
For the second time in as many days, Pendleton Heights earned a tennis victory with a 5-0 rout of Hamilton Heights. Bowers and Perny breezed to two-set wins, and Cove Ritchey outlasted his No. 3 singles opponent in three sets.
The Daleville golf team picked up a 197-204 win over Wapahani behind a 47 from medalist Olivia Reed.
Emma Sperry recorded 10 kills and 17 assists, and Mackenzie Long chipped in 18 assists as Frankton opened Central Indiana Conference play with a 3-0 win over Blackford.
FRIDAY
Daleville remained undefeated with a 3-0 sweep of Cowan behind eight kills and seven digs from Abby Reed. Trishell Johnson added 11 kills for the Broncos.
SATURDAY
The weekend featured three winners and a runner-up finish for area cross country runners. At the Meister Family Memorial run at Monroe Central, Noah Price of Liberty Christian won the boys race while Norris won the girls race, breaking her own school record in the process. At the County Clash at Taylor University, Smith from Lapel won the boys race and Ava Jarrell placed second only to Nicki Southerland from Delta in the girls race.
Liberty Christian edged Tipton 2-0 for its first win of the season and the first of the coaching career for Adam Alt. Josiah Cabello and Dominic Thurman scored for the Lions while Abraham Tapia added an assist.
Madison-Grant’s tennis team defeated Hagerstown 5-0 and host Connersville 3-2 to improve to 5-0. Singles players Luke Gilman, Christopher Fox and Clayton Hull are undefeated.
Shenandoah placed second in the Henry County golf tournament with a 422, just nine strokes behind Blue River Valley. Carly Chandler led the Raiders with a 92 and was the tournament runner-up.
Daleville (374) placed second in the 10-team Monroe Central golf invitational behind Delta (350) and was led by Kaitie Denney with a 90.
Liberty Christian volleyball coach Anna Ritz picked up her first win with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-8 win over Christel House. Jenna Rigdon served 19 straight points in the final set to seal the victory.
Moore had eight digs and 23 assists in a 3-0 Madison-Grant win over Bluffton, and Baney recorded a double-double with 15 kills and 11 blocks in a 3-1 victory over Adams Central as the Argylls won their own invitational.