ELWOOD — It took Madison-Grant about four minutes to get completely settled in at the start of Friday’s game in Elwood.
Once the visitors did settle in, they turned the game into a track meet that featured a ton of steals and layups thanks to stifling defense.
Madison-Grant’s defense forced 21 first-half turnovers and 33 total turnovers on the way to an 80-26 win against its Central Indiana Conference foe. The win was the third straight for Madison-Grant, which has had outings of 80, 75 and 80 points in its last three games as the offense has erupted.
“It’s not our offense. It’s our defense,” Madison-Grant coach Brian Trout said. “Our defense is creating a lot of turnovers and getting a lot of easy buckets. When you can do that, you’re going to shoot a high percentage, and you’re going to score a lot of points.”
Grant Brown was the beneficiary of a lot of Elwood (0-5, 0-1 CIC) turnovers. He played at the top of the zone and consistently put himself in position for open layups after the Argylls (3-2, 1-0) forced turnovers with their press and traps at half-court en route to 25 points on 12 made baskets. Entering the game, Brown averaged just over 12 points.
“I just took advantage of (the opportunities), getting out and going and trying to get some points up and get us ahead. When I could, I still try to find my teammates on the break,” Brown said.
Kaden Howell added 18 points on five makes and three 3-pointers. Lance Wilson was the third Argyll in double figures with 12 points.
The Argylls did their jobs all night with traps and effective full-court press. In the first half, Madison-Grant held Elwood scoreless for a span of about eight minutes. Junior Mason Robinson ended Elwood’s scoring drought with a layup and a floater in the final two minutes of the half.
“That’s been our focus the last two years is defense,” Trout said. “You’ve got to get better defensively. Most of our kids are juniors. Several of them started when they were freshmen, so you have those growing pains. … I thought we made good strides last year, and I feel like we’re making good strides this year on the defensive end of the floor.”
The third quarter went just as smoothly for the Argylls. Madison-Grant started the second half on a 17-4 run and watched its lead eclipse 40 points in the fourth.
With the bench emptied for the last four minutes, Madison-Grant held Elwood scoreless in the final quarter, notching a 17-0 edge in the frame.
“I just think we’re getting pretty deep, especially in practice. We’ve got competition going against each other, and it just helps younger guys improve and get better. Not just even who they’re playing against in JV games, but even when they get a chance to come in for the varsity games, I feel like it just helps them,” Brown said.
Prior to the opening tip, Elwood’s Courtney Todd and Claudia Leavell were honored at half-court with IHSAA sportsmanship pins. Todd and Leavell raised money for Shenandoah’s Erikka Hill and her family after they lost their house to a fire.
Madison-Grant will host Mississenewa at 7:30 p.m. next Friday, while Elwood will visit Blackford at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.