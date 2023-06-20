ELWOOD -- The biggest challenge in discussing Jayden Reese’s massive impact on Elwood Athletics might be where to start?
The Panthers senior earned 15 varsity letters during his high school career in basketball, track, wrestling, tennis, golf and cross country – often participating in multiple sports during the same season and routinely enjoying a great deal of success.
Named the THB Sports Boys Johnny Wilson Award winner Tuesday night, Reese qualified for the semistate in wrestling and cross country and reached the regional round in track.
He’s also a two-time Madison County champion in the 300-meter hurdles, a two-time county wrestling champion and led the basketball team in scoring in each of the past three seasons.
Reese was named All-Central Indiana Conference, All-Madison County or All-THB Sports in every sport he played. It’s difficult to imagine a more complete Wilson Award resume than his.
And his victory extends Elwood’s record number of Wilson Award winners to seven.
Jaleigh Crawford’s win on the girls’ side last year broke a tie for overall winners with Pendleton Heights (5). Reese is the first boys athlete to win the honor for the Panthers since Jakob Wilson in 2018.
Elwood’s other Wilson winners are Sammy Mireles (2014), Jessie Noone (2014), Taylor Noone (2016) and Kaylee Lane (2019).
Mireles and Jessie Noone have since married, and Jessie Mireles will take over as the Panthers’ softball coach next spring.