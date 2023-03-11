FRANKFORT — One by one, the Liberty Christian players received an ovation from the Lions faithful as they exited the locker room, many with fresh tear stains on their faces after suffering one of the toughest losses imaginable just moments earlier.
While they may have been teary-eyed and distraught, all chins were parallel to the ground and heads were held high.
Their coach would not want it any other way.
“I told those kids that some kids don’t even get this,” Norm Anderson said. “Whatever you do, whatever you do, be proud and keep your head. It hurts. It stinks, but keep your head and keep God first.”
After Fountain Central’s leading scorer, Will Harmon, was held to just two points on one field goal for over 31 minutes, he made five straight free throws in the last 16 seconds and 6-foot-10 Mason Larkin blocked Kobe Watson’s bid to tie the game in the final seconds as the Mustangs advanced to semistate with a 54-52 comeback win over the Lions.
Liberty Christian (15-10) saw its season end in the regional championship for the second straight season while second-ranked Fountain Central (23-4) will advance to semistate at a site and against an opponent to be determined by blind draw Sunday afternoon.
After needing extra time to compose himself in the aftermath, Anderson’s thoughts turned to his seven seniors — Eric Troutman, Jayden Wooten, Cedric Anderson, Watson, Ethan Troutman, Tae-Shaun Menifield and Shameel Clervrain — who suited up for the Lions for the final time.
“I asked my guys to do three things at the beginning of the game,” he said. “We’ve been talking about it all week, and that’s to play together, play hard and execute to the best of your ability at both ends of the floor. And, for the most part, I think my guys came out and did that.”
A dominant third quarter seemed to put the Lions in the driver’s seat, just eight minutes away from the program’s fourth regional title and first since the state championship season of 2016.
After Larkin delivered a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Mustangs up 30-27 at halftime, the Lions outscored their foes 15-4 in the third quarter.
An Ethan Troutman drive and two Devon Kelley free throws gave the Lions the lead at 31-30. After Owen Acton restored FC to the lead with a layup, Cedric Anderson scored on a drive and made one of two free throws the next time down the court. A pair of Ethan Troutman threes and another Kelley basket sent LC to the fourth quarter with its biggest lead at 42-34.
Ethan Troutman carried the Lions early, scoring 17 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, came back with eight more in the third quarter and was 6-of-14 from 3-point range to close out his career.
“Ethan played one heck of a game,” Coach Anderson said. “He called me at 9 o’clock this morning and said, ‘Coach, I want to go in and get some shots up.’ And you know what, I stopped what I was doing. He sat there and shot for about two hours. He just shot and shot. He was determined to make shots. He came out and that’s what he did. I’m super proud of him.”
For the most part, the Lions took care of the ball, committing 11 turnovers. But two miscues to open the fourth quarter gave the reeling Mustangs renewed confidence.
Isaac Gayler scored a pair of baskets sandwiched around a pair of Larkin free throws as the Mustangs halved the deficit to 44-40.
An Ethan Troutman steal and breakaway layup only paused the Mustangs' comeback.
Luke Foxworthy scored on a drive before two more Larkin free throws pulled the Mustangs within two points. Eric Troutman’s runner in the lane bounced high off the rim before falling through as Liberty answered, but Harmon — who led all players with six assists — found Foxworthy in the corner for a 3-point basket to make it a one-point game.
Watson’s two free throws were followed by a Larkin basket before Watson scored on an assist from Eric Troutman with 33 seconds left for a 52-49 lead.
Then Harmon was fouled with 16.1 seconds left on a desperation 3-point attempt. He promptly made all three charity tosses for the first tie since 27-27 late in the second quarter.
On the next Liberty possession, Harmon made the play on the defensive end, stealing the ball and drawing a foul with seven seconds left.
He made both to put the Mustangs back on top for the first time since they held a brief 32-31 lead early in the third quarter.
Eric Troutman drove the lane and found Watson for what appeared to be an open layup, but Larkin blocked the shot. Troutman’s putback attempt at the buzzer bounced off the back iron as the buzzer sounded.
It was a bitter pill for the first-year coach and his players to swallow.
“That was tough,” Anderson said. “It’s tough -- seven seniors. I wanted it so bad for those guys. They deserved it. It came down to a bounce of the basketball.
“My final message was that I love them, and I’m always going to be there for them. Twenty or 30 years from now one of those guys is going to be in my seat. If there’s every a time they need me -- middle of the night, it doesn’t matter. Call me. Most importantly, those guys have grown from their freshman year to where they are now. As seniors, they’ve grown tremendously -- on and off the court.”
Eric Troutman scored 10 and had four assists for the Lions while Watson had seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
Gayler led the Mustangs with 18 points and eight rebounds while Larkin finished with 14 points and five blocks.