ANDERSON — The 2023 IHSAA girls basketball sectional week begins with first-round games Tuesday and Wednesday followed by semifinals Friday and championship games Saturday. Seven of the 10 area teams already know they will face an opponent they have already met this season with an eighth team awaiting that possibility as well.
Hopes are high for a handful of area teams this week while others are looking to surprise. Here is a glance at the teams as they head into postseason play, who they will face, players to look out for and an outlook on each sectional:
SECTIONAL 9 AT MOUNT VERNON
Anderson (7-14)
First Opponent: Muncie Central (5-16); Trending: 2-2 vs. sectional opponents; Players to Watch: Jacelyn Starks (13.6 points per game), Makhile McWilliams (7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds per game); Key Stat: Defeated the Bearcats 88-53 on Dec. 16.
Pendleton Heights (14-9)
First Opponent: Greenfield-Central (14-9); Trending: Won seven of last nine games; Players to Watch: Kaycie Warfel (20.7 points per game), Whitney Warfel (15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds per game); Key Stat: Defeated Cougars 60-53 in Greenfield on Nov. 18.
Sectional Outlook: With a first-round win, the Arabians will look to reverse a 50-38 loss to Mount Vernon on Dec. 3 in Friday’s semifinal round as they seek their first sectional title since 2011. Anderson could face Isabelle Gizzi and New Palestine in the other semifinal game.
SECTIONAL 24 AT HAMILTON HEIGHTS
Frankton (17-6)
First Opponent: Delta (6-14); Trending: Won three straight sectional titles; Players to Watch: Emma Sperry (13 points, 7.4 rebounds per game), Amaya Collins (11.8 points per game); Key Stat: Against common opponents, Frankton is 7-4, Delta is 3-8.
Sectional Outlook: In their first year in Class 3A, the Eagles received a favorable draw as they open with Delta and a possible date with a Yorktown (9-11) team they have already beaten this season. The challenge for Frankton here is in the title game, where it could meet Jay County (22-1) or Hamilton Heights (17-5).
SECTIONAL 39 AT BLACKFORD
Elwood (2-20)
First Opponent: Madison-Grant or Eastbrook; Trending: No sectional game wins since 2017; Players to Watch: Olivia Shannon, Yzabelle Ramey; Key Stat: Average 22.3 points per game.
Madison-Grant (10-12)
First Opponent: Eastbrook (16-5); Trending: Lost seven of last nine after midseason five-game win streak; Players to Watch: Maddy Moore (11 points per game), Daya Greene (8.6 points per game); Key Stat: Argylls average 18.1 turnovers per game.
Sectional Outlook: In this mini-Central Indiana Conference invitational, these teams are very familiar with one another, and both the Panthers and Argylls know what they are up against. Both first-year coaches -- Courtney Lickliter for Elwood and Jace Martin for M-G -- have done well with young rosters this season.
SECTIONAL 40 AT WAPAHANI
Alexandria (17-5)
First Opponent: Lapel or Wapahani; Trending: Won six of last seven; Players to Watch: Jacklynn Hosier (24.4 points per game), Cali Crum (7.4 points, 5.1 rebounds per game) Key Stat: Including scoring and assists, Hosier accounts for over 60% of the Tigers' offense.
Lapel (16-7)
First Opponent: Wapahani (19-4); Trending: Beat Wapahani in OT, Jan. 24; Players to Watch: Laniah Wills (15.8 points, 12.6 rebounds per game), Madelyn Poynter (12.3 points per game); Key Stat: Opponents combined records 324-186, sixth toughest schedule in the state.
Sectional Outlook: In order to win its first sectional since 2007, Lapel will likely need to beat three teams — Wapahani, Alexandria and Winchester — it has already played this season. The Bulldogs have wins against the Raiders and Tigers but lost to the Golden Falcons in the season opener. With Crum as the only senior with extensive playing time, the Tigers may be a year away. But they are still a threat in this sectional with a prolific scorer (Hosier) and a supporting cast that has shown solid — if not consistent — production at times.
SECTIONAL 41 AT HAGERSTOWN
Shenandoah (8-13)
First Opponent: Knightstown (3-19); Trending: Won 12 straight vs. Knightstown; Players to Watch: Gabbi Patrick (9 points per game), Kayla Muterspaugh (7.2 points per game); Key Stat: Raiders average 21.4 turnovers per game.
Sectional Outlook: One of the youngest teams in the area, the Raiders have improved much since a one-point win over the Panthers in early November. First-year coach Hayley Hunter will need her roster full of freshmen and sophomores to come together for a title game battle against Northeastern (15-8) or Union County (14-9).
SECTIONAL 55 AT TRI-CENTRAL
Anderson Prep (11-11)
First Opponent: Cowan (9-13); Trending: Won three of last four games; Players to Watch: Alivia Peoples (12.3 points, 9.6 rebounds per game), Arianna Flowers (8.1 points per game); Key Stat: Zero sectional game wins all-time.
Daleville (3-18)
First Opponent: Tri-Central (9-13); Trending: Closed season with 20-point win; Players to Watch: Addisyn Gothrup (16.4 points per game), Trishell Johnson (9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds per game); Key Stat: Gothrup has 230 of the team’s 341 3-point shot attempts.
Sectional Outlook: With only four teams in this bracket, the sectional begins with the semifinals Friday. The Jets let one slip away in a one-point loss to Cowan earlier this season and hope for a better outcome and to advance to their first sectional final. The Broncos drew the sectional favorite and host Trojans, but a hot shooting night from talented freshman Gothrup could keep the Broncos in the game.