The 2021 boys golf season saw an exciting conclusion to the Madison County tournament, two area players advance to regional and one school narrowly miss advancing as a team.
Most of the top-tier talent returns, including THB Sports Boys Golf Athlete of the Year Corbin Renihan of Lapel and fellow regional qualifier Jordan Zody from Shenandoah.
The Raiders placed fourth in their sectional and, along with Lapel and Pendleton Heights, return deep teams poised for success. Alexandria, Daleville and Frankton gained valuable experience last season and add to a deep field of area talent that could yield one of the more exciting area boys golf seasons in several years.
Here is a glance at area golf teams as the season gets underway:
ALEXANDRIA
Head Coach: Bruce Johnson (6th season); 2021: 8-7; Key Loss: Jayden Stansberry; Key Returning Athletes: Isaiah Fye, Colton Eden, Logan Flowers, Owen Harpe, Tyler Gaines; Newcomers to Watch: Syler Hartwell; Potential Breakout: Harpe
Outlook: “I am looking for these kids to accomplish very high goals this year,” Johnson said. “All of them are good friends and love this game. I am going to put the goals of winning CIC and (Madison) County this year. It is a good group of kids that when they put their minds to it, they can figure out how to do it.”
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Joe Nadaline; 2021: 2-11; Key Losses: Landon Alumbaugh, Simon Bell; Key Returning Athletes: Luke Bush, Graham Kelley, Dalton Greer, Tyler Stroufe, Travis Fisher; Newcomers to Watch: Ethan Krick, Andrew Dietz, Nick Davis
Outlook: “We have guys who just need to work on getting better every practice as well as each match,” Nadaline said. “I think you will see a lot of improvement with this group as the year progresses. This group really seems to like to play golf and has fun with it.”
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: Matthew Wilson (1st season); 2021: 9-7; Key Loss: Logan Hester; Key Returning Athletes: Josh Broshar, Julius Gerencser, Wesley Livingston; Newcomers to watch: Gatlin Elliot; Potential Breakout: Zach Cooper
Outlook: “We hope to grow overall as a team, hoping to finish better than last year's results,” Wilson said via email. “The seniors have set a goal of getting a top-three finish in the (Mid-Eastern) Conference meet as an achievable goal.”
ELWOOD
Head Coach: Tom Austin; Key Losses: Mason Robison; Expected to Return: Will Retherford, Brayden Alfrey, Jac Jarrett, Beau Brandon
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Jeff Bates; Key Losses: Kelby Lapierre, Mason Adams; Key Returning Athletes: Liam Baker, Christian Knauer, Michael Armington, Carson Ward, Zach Young, Joe Thomas, Rodney Roche, Kaden Key; Newcomers to Watch: Jeff Hiatt, Reid Utterback; Potential Breakout: Baker, Knauer
Outlook: “We are excited about this season and are looking forward to playing some good golf,” Bates said.
LAPEL
Head Coach: Ryan Jackson (2nd season); 2021: Madison County champions; Key Losses: Corbyn Carroll, Dalton Clark; Key Returning Athletes: Renihan, Noah Hudson, Jacob Erwin, Grant Humerickhouse, Tyler Lutz, Clayton Baker, Kaden Suchocki; Newcomers to Watch: Gavin Hutton, Will Ricker
Outlook: “This year’s group has set some ambitious goals for themselves,” Jackson said. “First and foremost, they want to defend their county championship. They’ve also set a goal of a better finish in sectional this year. This team is fun to coach because they are a fun group to be with but also really want to work to improve their physical skills and mental toughness.”
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: Todd Butcher (2nd season); Key Losses: Jackson Thompson; Expected to Return: Soren Price, Jacob Moore, Brady Shields, Samuel Thompson
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Hunter Cook (1st season); Key Losses: None; Key Returning Athletes: Cohen Gray, Sam Denny
Outlook: “(We’ve) got a lot of strong underclass this year, looking forward to seeing them develop their golf games,” Cook said.
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: Thomas Zimmer (9th year); 2021: 14-2, won Henry County championship, earned medals in the MEC; Key Losses: None; Key Returning Athletes: Zody, Ryan Craig; Newcomers to Watch: Case Morehouse; Potential Breakout: Landen Mathes or Cohen Shores
Outlook: “We showed some promise last year and accomplished most of our goals as a team, but we want to be great in the coming years, not just good,” Zimmer said. “We are returning a few golfers with excellent leadership, and although we were young last season, we gained some invaluable experience on the course. You can't buy effort in a store. It's up to my players how far they want to go this year, as a team and as an individual. I look forward to seeing their work, enthusiasm and commitment to golf pay off in May and June.”