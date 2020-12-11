LAPEL — It was one of Lapel’s seniors who gave his team the lead in the waning seconds before an opposing freshman — with ties to Bulldogs coach Jimmie Howell — appeared to snatch the game away from the home team.
But junior Corbin Renihan had the last word.
Renihan capped a double-double night by hitting a 3-point basket as time expired, sending his teammates and fans into hysterics as Lapel ended a four-game losing streak to Wapahani with a 60-59 come-from-behind win.
“I said, ‘Is this even real?’” Renihan said. “That felt great to win with the boys. I love them all, so it’s just fun to play with them.”
For a Lapel team short on varsity experience, this season started in less than ideal fashion. The team did not get a preseason scrimmage and opened with a 20-point loss to Cardinal Ritter.
Howell’s Bulldogs seem to have grown up quickly in a week’s time.
“I felt like we were in a little better shape tonight than we were in that first game,” Howell said. “The adrenaline of the first game and all — we just completely laid an egg. We laid an egg in the first four or five minutes of the second half tonight, too.”
Renihan’s late-game heroics were set up by a strong first half by Lapel and a third-quarter burst from Wapahani (1-2), the team that ended Lapel’s season the last two years in sectional.
Lapel built a nine-point first-quarter advantage at 18-9 on a 3-point basket from junior Chase Landis. Lapel led the entire first half until Wapahani star freshman Isaac Andrews buried a 3 for a 27-25 lead just before halftime.
But, in a harbinger of things to come, Renihan’s tennis doubles partner Landon Bair put Lapel right back on top with a 3 of his own, and the Bulldogs led 28-27.
Bair led Lapel with 20 points, and Renihan said chemistry carries over from the tennis court to the basketball court.
“We just know what each other is going to do,” Renihan said.
The Bulldogs encountered plenty of adversity in the third quarter, beginning with a 12-2 run as Wapahani took a 39-30 lead on a 3-point basket from senior Caleb Henderson. Moments later, Andrews scored on a drive to the basket, and the Raiders led 41-32 — accounting for the two nine-point leads the Raiders held.
The Bulldogs began to chip away late in the third.
A Renihan basket in the lane and a 3-point basket from Griffin Craig pulled Lapel (1-1) within three at 43-40 before Blake Castor scored on a rebound basket for a 45-40 Wapahani lead heading to the final period.
Another Andrews 3 ball pushed the Raiders lead to 50-42, but again the Bulldogs fought back.
“They didn’t panic,” Howell said. “They could have folded, but they didn’t. They folded last Friday. They didn’t fold tonight.”
Lapel scored eight straight points as Bair tied the game with a 3 at 50-50. Another Landis 3 out of a timeout gave Lapel its first lead of the second half at 53-52 with 2:37 remaining.
That was the first of seven lead changes in the final two minutes.
Henderson hit a pair of free throws for Wapahani before Bair scored on a backdoor cut with 1:15 left for Lapel. Andrews scored in the lane with 55 seconds left to give the Raiders a 56-55 lead.
Henderson missed a free throw for the Raiders, but Wapahani grabbed the rebound. Renihan blocked Henderson’s shot to keep the Raiders lead at one.
Senior Camren Sullivan took the inbounds pass and drove the length of the court, scoring at the rim with 6.1 seconds remaining to give Lapel a 57-56 lead.
“He’d gotten by people most of the night,” Howell said of Sullivan, who finished with 11 points and five assists. “I felt like he could get by people.”
But Andrews did the same for the Raiders, drawing a foul in the process. He converted the three-point play with 1.4 seconds left for a 59-57 lead, setting the stage for Renihan’s heroics.
He took the inbounds pass from Bair, which bounced at half court. With no defensive pressure, Renihan had room to let the ball bounce, gathered his feet and launched the game winner.
“They were saying the defense was going to sag off, and I just said to throw it long,” Renihan said. “I saw them sagging off, so I decided I might as well get in rhythm. I let it bounce once and took it.”
Andrews, whose father Jeff Andrews played for Howell at Muncie Southside, led all players with 21 points for the Raiders.
Lapel committed just eight turnovers, and Wapahani edged the Bulldogs 28-25 on the boards.
Lapel will be back in action Saturday at Muncie Burris.
Wapahani won the junior varsity contest 36-22. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by sophomore Brayden Barnett with six points.
