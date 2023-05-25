FRANKTON — The Lapel softball team had a couple of stretches during the season when spectators probably wouldn’t have pegged the Bulldogs as a sectional championship-caliber team.
By the time the sectional week rolled around, the Bulldogs fit that role just fine.
Lapel beat Wapahani 11-0 in the final game of the Frankton sectional Thursday behind the arm of Krystin Davis and the bat of Tatum Harper. It was the Bulldogs’ third softball sectional title in school history and first since the 2018-19 season.
Lapel moves on to next week’s regional and will play at Madison-Grant.
“I’m overall proud of the growth that we have shown as a team,” Lapel coach Ellie Balbach said. “We’ve learned how to play together as a team this season. We have a lot of young players on the field, and we also have a lot of seniors on the field. Learning how to mesh all of those components together into a successful season, that’s sometimes challenging.”
Harper — one of the offensive stars Thursday night — remembered a turning point midway through the season, after the Bulldogs (18-9) lost back-to-back games to Mount Vernon and New Castle.
“Afterwards we were all talking and saying, we gotta fix what we’re doing because it’s not working,” Harper said. “The next game we came back and beat Bishop Chatard, and they were a tough team.”
Davis — who often this season was part of a 1-2 pitching punch for the Bulldogs — did it all herself in Thursday’s championship game. She gave up a lead-off walk in the third and an infield single in the fifth, spoiling the no-hit bid. The fifth-inning baserunner was erased by a double play, so she only faced one batter over the minimum in a five-inning complete game.
“I felt really good tonight,” Davis said. “I pitched all week, and I rested myself. This morning I (used the tens unit), I iced and I was ready for tonight. I was kind of bummed that that one hit got through, but I knew I had my defense with me. We worked as a team tonight, and we had each other’s backs. Taylor (Mroz) made a great catch out there in center.”
Balbach glowed talking about her pitcher.
“Fantastic job,” the coach said. “Fantastic. She had fire. She had this resilient face on. She was on fire tonight.”
And there was defensive help behind Davis. Karlie Jannings raced from first base to catch a foul ball for a first-inning out, and Mroz used her speed to chase down a fly in the fourth, before the Bulldog infield turned the double play in the fifth.
Offensively, Lapel scored on two big hits by Harper and a lot of small-ball play. Harper’s hits came in the second, when she doubled with the bases loaded to drive in three, and in the fifth, when she hit a hard double to deep right-center to bring home another run.
“In the Frankton game, I struggled a little bit, but this game I had to tell myself to do it for the team and try to figure it out on my own,” Harper said.
In addition to her two hits, Harper walked in the third and put down a sacrifice bunt in the first that led to the game’s first run.
“She bunted, laid one down, got Krystin all the way to third. She did exactly what she was supposed to do,” Balbach said. “She’s a very selfless player. A lot of players think if you’ve got to bunt that means I don’t want them to hit, and that’s not the case. Like Tatum. If I need her to bunt, she’s going to bunt, and after that she was rock solid, too.”
Davis also drove in two runs and three times connected for soft hits that found gaps in the defense. She safely bunted in the first, drove in a run on a bloop fly over second base in the second and drove in another when she reached on an infield slap single in the third.
“It’s amazing,” Davis said of the feeling of winning a sectional. “We came in and we knew that Frankton was going to be tough, and we came out and won that, and we knew that we needed to stay up when we faced Wapahani and not let them get into our heads or get up at all.”