ANDERSON — Anderson Prep boys basketball coach Corey Scott has a situation this year that isn’t exactly the norm at APA: He has a core group of players returning with varsity experience.
“We’ve got good numbers, and unlike last year we’ve got some guys back with experience,” Scott said. “That’s the biggest difference for us. We’ve got some guys that know what we’re wanting to do.”
The group starts with senior Ben Scott, who led the Jets last season with 8.3 points per game and added 3.7 rebounds.
“He has worked really hard on getting himself stronger,” Coach Scott said. “He’s been in the weight room, and he’s matured in a lot of areas. He’ll score some points around the basket and rebound, and hopefully he’ll lead that way. Being our only senior is a new role for him.”
Supporting Scott on offense will be sophomore Lincoln Fathauer (8.1 points per game last year) and junior Zayden Finley (6.6 points per game). Fathauer moved up from the JV to varsity in the first half of his freshman season, and Scott is ready to see him take another step forward.
“He shoots the ball extremely well, he’s grown physically and he’s gotten in the weight room as well,” Scott said. “He’s really trying to make himself a more complete player. He’s going to have to handle the ball for us some.”
Finley, at 6-foot-3, is the Jets’ tallest player.
“He’s a good athlete and really as the year went on kind of figured out what we wanted from him,” Scott said. “He had a good summer, and he has the capability of scoring and rebounding. And he brings an abundance of energy.”
The bulk of the rest of the varsity minutes will be handled by sophomore Camron Anderson and sophomores Xavier Nave and J’vion Chatman.
Anderson transferred to APA last year, joined the team midseason and was a factor on the varsity.
“He had a couple of really nice ballgames for us,” Scott said. “We’re looking for him to handle the ball some and handle some of those point guard responsibilities along with a couple other guys.”
Nave and Chatman provide some versatility for APA.
“They are both good athletes and bring a quickness to us,” Scott said. “They make us different from the fact that they can handle the ball, play defense and play different roles. Their roles will be on a night-to-night basis depending on what we need.”
Beyond those six players, the veteran coach cited junior Jason Settlemyer and sophomores Kaleb Edridge and Gavin Mitchell as players who could provide varsity support after solid JV seasons last year.
“They are guys that give us some more depth than what we had last year,” Scott said. “They have experienced our program and understand what we’re trying to do.
“This year the excitement is up just because we’ve got a lot of guys back. The last couple of years have been extremely difficult on everyone with the pandemic and everything. I’m excited, and I know the boys are excited.”