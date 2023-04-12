LAPEL — A year ago, Alexandria girls tennis coach Matt DeVault had to replace four starters and ended up having the greatest season in program history, complete with a third straight triple crown of championships.
Upping the ante in 2023, the program needed to replace five varsity regulars, and early indications are the Alexandria tennis machine will continue to be in contention for the Madison County, Central Indiana Conference and sectional titles.
On Wednesday, Alexandria cleared its first major obstacle with a 4-1 win at Lapel in the first round of the Madison County tournament.
Although handicapped by playing its first match of the season in the tournament opener, Lapel returned multiple varsity starters from last year’s team. Not knowing what to expect at this time of the season, DeVault was more than pleased with his team’s performance.
“I knew going in with Lapel it’s always a big rivalry, boys or girls it doesn’t matter,” he said.
The top of Alexandria’s lineup set the tone early.
Junior Allie Clark raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first set of the No. 1 singles match, fought off a brief challenge from Lapel’s Kerith Renihan and rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 win to put the first point of the match on the board for the Tigers.
Renihan, who has gotten the better of Clark in previous meetings, is considered by DeVault to be one of the best players in the district, making this a most impressive victory for Clark in her second season at the No. 1 spot.
“Allie came out and played really smart tennis and was very patient with her shots,” he said. “Renihan is one of the best players in our area, and for Allie to get a straight-set win — you don’t count on that but you’ll take it.”
It also was a confidence-building win for Clark as she begins another tour of facing each opponent’s top player.
“It’s huge, especially after last year. It’s massive,” she said. “She’s a fabulous player, and if you beat somebody that great, it’s a huge confidence boost for the year.”
Lapel coach Kandi Martin knows there will be better days for Renihan.
“She’s going to recover just fine, and she’ll figure it out,” she said. “She’s going to keep working, and she won’t let it go until she’s figured it out.”
Moments later it was 2-0 Alexandria courtesy of its No. 1 doubles team of senior Addy Warren and sophomore Lily Harpe. The Tigers duo bested Lapel’s Emma Manning and Grace Martin 6-1, 6-2.
Both Warren and Harpe played some varsity matches last season, but DeVault likes the chemistry from the two multi-sport Alexandria stars.
“Lily and Addy saw some varsity time last year, and they’re so aggressive. They played really well today,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect at one doubles, but they really gelled quickly last year, and this year I really like the way they play together.”
The bright spot for Lapel came from sophomore Gracie Frazier, who held off a spirited second-set comeback from Tigers sophomore Avery Cuneo for a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win at No. 3 singles.
“She’s super consistent, she has such a beautiful serve and she’s such a smooth player,” Coach Martin said. “She worked a lot in the offseason. She’s gaining confidence.”
The clinching point came from another of DeVault’s seasoned veterans as senior Gabby Hosier swept past Lapel senior Gracie Lyons 6-0, 6-3 to cement Alexandria’s trip to the county semifinals Thursday afternoon.
“We feel really good with Gabby at No. 2. She’s so consistent,” DeVault said. “Her experience showed tonight.”
Despite the outcome having already been decided, there was no drop-off in effort from the one remaining match, which headed to a third and deciding set.
Alexandria senior Alyssa Ryan and sophomore Abby Gaines swept through the third-set tiebreak to pull out a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-0) win over Lapel senior Gwyn Fisher and sophomore Kalea Richwine.
Alexandria will host Elwood on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the semifinal round after the Panthers defeated Madison-Grant 4-1. The second semifinal will pit Anderson against Pendleton Heights in Pendleton after the Arabians knocked off Frankton 4-1 in a match that featured two three-set matches.
The Tigers are seeking a fourth straight county title and eighth overall.
Lapel will host the fifth-place match Friday at 5 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s consolation match between the Argylls and the Eagles in Fairmount.