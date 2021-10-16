DALEVILLE — It was a long time ago, back in mid-August when Daleville lost a three-set volleyball match to Wes-Del.
Two months later, here are the Broncos, bouncing the Warriors from the state tournament. Daleville won a thrilling five-setter in Saturday’s Class 1A Sectional 55 semifinals, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 11-25, 15-10.
And they did it despite looking down and out in that fourth set.
“Most teams would have folded after a beatdown like that, but we knew they wouldn’t,” Wes-Del coach Biff Wilson said. “They’re on their home court. They’re fired up. They’ve got plenty of firepower out there and plenty of good team spirit and chemistry.”
And that’s exactly what propelled the Broncos, coach Valerie Wells said. A chemistry among her players that wouldn’t evaporate.
“I was like, ‘Let’s just end this. Let’s not worry about it. It happens’,” Wells said. “I just told them to keep coming in the fifth, give everything you’ve got. And they wanted it.”
Wells said chemistry has been the key to a 22-7 season included a 3-0 loss to Wes-Del in August.
“We really worked on the chemistry part all season long,” Wells said. “Getting the connections. It was mainly the connections and chemistry in the front row.”
In Saturday’s match, the Broncos got key points in the second and third sets to prevent Wes-Del from closing out a set like it did in the first.
In Set 2, Amarah McPhaul – who had four kills in the first set – came up with three big ones late in the second. She swung from the left side twice to score Daleville’s 21st and 22nd points, and then she swung from the right side for the 23rd point. After a Wes-Del timeout and two points, Daleville closed it out with a kill from the middle by Trishell Johnson and a block from senior Julia Andreassa.
In the third set, Daleville trailed 20-17 before rallying. Senior Audrey Voss had back-to-back kills, one of them a first-hit swing where she ripped to an open spot on the Wes-Del side. Johnson then served an ace to tie it at 20-20. McPhaul had a kill and a block, and Emilee Finley had an ace as the Broncos took a 2-1 lead.
The fourth set was all Wes-Del, but Daleville showed its character in the fifth, jumping out to a 2-0 lead on a couple of Warriors mistakes. Wes-Del managed leads of 5-4 and 6-5 before Daleville took the lead for good. An Andreassa kill made it 7-6, an Abby Reed ace made it 8-6 and a Voss kill made it 10-7.
Johnson served an ace to make it 12-8, and two Wes-Del hitting errors expanded the lead to 14-9. Voss closed out the match, swinging from the left side and putting the ball down on the far side of the court for the winner.
Andreassa, Voss, libero Emi Isom and Sydney Nixon are seniors.
“She just really steps up as a senior,” Wells said of Voss. “I mean, heck, I put her back row today, just for her to be on the court and be a leader, and she does that very well. She keeps everyone positive.
“And then Julia always coming in and getting the job done. And even our seniors on the bench, just being proud of this team and being a great teammate. And then our libero. Always picking up balls. They are what keeps growing this, and they are going to change this program around.”
