ANDERSON – Anderson left its heart on the field Friday, but it wasn’t quite enough to pull out a senior night victory.
Richmond got 292 rushing yards from Wyatt Byrd and outlasted the Tribe 21-18 to score a North Central Conference win at Collier Field.
“There’s not a lot of excuses to make,” Anderson coach Ron Qualls said. “I still feel like we were the better team, and we didn’t take advantage of it.”
Often, the Indians were their own worst enemy.
The Tribe was penalized seven times for 45 yards, but it was more about when the flags where thrown than the raw numbers.
Twice, Anderson handed over a first down to the Red Devils (3-5, 2-4 NCC) by jumping offside on defense. And the majority of the other five fouls wiped out big gains or put the Tribe (1-7, 1-5) behind the chains.
The degree of difficulty went up early in the contest when starting running back Trey Jordan left with a lower leg injury for Anderson.
“He’s a vital piece of our roster,” Qualls said. “He was the only player we planned on starting on both sides of the football and playing every play.”
Defensively, A.J. Ivey became the man coming off the edge and made some big plays in the offensive backfield. And Willie Dennison made huge contributions on both sides of the ball.
He played much more cornerback than expected with Jordan on the sideline, and he was Anderson’s leading receiver with eight catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
His 16-yard catch from Marcus Armstrong gave the Indians a 6-0 lead with 10:03 remaining in the first quarter. He added a diving 17-yard catch with 2:56 to play in the third period to cut Richmond’s lead to 21-12.
“He’s got such a big heart, and he’s such a great kid,” Qualls said of Dennison. “Those are the pieces that destroy me as a head coach. I really do want the best for all of my seniors, and I really wanted to get them a win tonight.”
Richmond had other plans, specifically Byrd.
He scored from 7 yards out to put the Red Devils in front 7-6 with 10:19 to play in the second quarter and added a 5-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 14-6 at the half.
Byrd’s 2-yard scoring run with 4:26 to play in the third quarter made it 21-6 and appeared to put the contest out of reach.
But Anderson rallied.
Joseph Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to Richmond’s 28-yard line, and the Indians suddenly had new life.
That drive ended with Armstrong’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Dennison, and after a defensive stop, the Tribe quickly got back in business.
A 64-yard pass from Armstrong to receiver Malachi Qualls set up a 3-yard touchdown run by the quarterback, and Richmond’s lead was just three points with 10:51 left in the game.
Qualls finished with two catches for 74 yards and averaged 42 yards on five punts. That number is even more impressive given the fact the game was played in persistent heavy wind and rain and Qualls’ second attempt was blocked.
“We were able to flip the field with the punt,” Coach Qualls said. “Malachi’s punting was right on point. The thing that surprised me was he was just as strong punting into the wind.”
Armstrong finished 11-of-26 for 141 yards and the two scores, but Anderson struggled to get anything going on the ground without Jordan. Ten carries netted just 8 yards.
Anderson had two possessions in the final 5:26 but couldn’t pick up a first down as the clock ran out.
The Indians visit McCutcheon next week.
“What I tell them (after this loss) is I love them,” Qualls said. “At the end of the day, you have to love them. They have to know that seven days a week, 24 hours a day. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but these guys at Anderson High School have to know their head coach loves them.”
