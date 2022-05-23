PENDLETON — The road to achieving lofty goals and expectations begins with a single step, and for a Pendleton Heights softball team looking to exorcise postseason demons this week, Tuesday was that opening salvo.
Eliza Findlay and Shelby Messer combined on a two-hit shutout, and Kiah Hubble ignited a 10-run second inning with a bases-loaded triple as the Arabians opened sectional play with a five-inning, 21-0 rout of Richmond.
Pendleton Heights improved to 22-6 while the season ended for the Red Devils at 7-14.
The ultimate goal for the Arabians would be to win their first sectional title since 2018 and seek redemption for a heartbreaking upset loss in 2019, the canceled 2020 season and a disappointing effort in last year’s final.
But the Arabians are refusing to look ahead and are keeping focused on the step in front of them.
“You have to focus on one pitch at a time,” senior Brynn Libler said. “If you make an error, take the next play and move on. You’ve got nine other girls on the field protecting your back.”
“We’re not going to talk about that (sectional championship). We’re going to take this one game at a time,” PH coach Rob Davis agreed. “These girls have been through a lot. They’ve worked their butts off. They missed the COVID year, we got upset in 2019 and they’ve got a chip on their shoulder. Hopefully, we can get it done.”
On this night, a younger Richmond team was no match.
The Arabians scored an unearned run in the first inning thanks in part to a pair of Red Devils errors, which became a theme for the evening.
After Findlay retired the side in order for the second straight inning, PH put the first three runners aboard in the bottom half on a single by Katelin Goodwin — who finished 4-for-4 — a double from Libler and an error. The speedy Hubble slapped the first pitch she saw down the left-field line to clear the base paths and then raced home herself when the throw from the outfield was overthrown.
With the bases empty, the Arabians went back to work. Hailee Brunnemer and Kieli Ryan singled, and Khloee Gregory walked to reload the bases with one out. Bo Shelton and Goodwin each delivered an RBI single before Libler drove in a pair with a double.
“Hits are contagious One person gets on, and everyone starts following,” said Libler, who will be playing at Kent State next year.
The Red Devils committed four more errors in the third inning — and 10 for the game — as the Arabians scored seven more times. A Goodwin double scored two of the third-inning runs.
With the game well in hand, Davis substituted liberally. Alayna Fry, Kenzie Green and Gloria Richardson drove in runs off the PH bench.
“You never know what is going to happen. We had a couple starters hurt at the end of the year, and we had to put a couple reserves in and they became starters,” Davis said. “They’ve got to be ready and gets them an opportunity to get in there and be a part of it. That’s what this is all about.”
For the Arabians, Brunnemer was 2-for-3 and scored twice and Ryan was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Findlay struck out four batters in two perfect innings while Messer allowed two hits and a walk with four strikeouts in relief.
The Arabians will next face Anderson (7-11) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the first semifinal followed by Muncie Central vs. either Greenfield-Central or Mount Vernon, who played in the second game Monday evening.