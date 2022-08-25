Since Day 1 of Ryan Vanskyock’s tenure as Elwood High School athletic director, things have changed.
And all for the better.
Vanskyock has brought new energy and excitement to the Elwood community, and if you follow his Twitter and Facebook accounts, you know what I mean.
Vanskyock has made a commitment to bring winning back to Elwood which, aside from the consistency of the softball team, has been largely absent in recent years.
No, it will not happen overnight, and he knows that. Instilling winning attitudes and culture in programs that have not experienced positive outcomes will take some time. But he has taken the first and biggest step by garnering the support of the community.
Through outreach to local businesses and organizations, sponsorship is on the rise, and the athletic fund at the school is at a level that can yield real results. This means new and improved equipment, facilities and the potential to expand coaching staffs for more high-quality and individualized instruction for the student-athletes.
For last Friday’s football opener against Shenandoah, Elwood honored two of its fallen heroes — Pastor Ben Capshaw and police officer Noah Shahnavaz. It was a great crowd and a fitting tribute for the families of the two men, and the little things like that will go a long way to ingratiating himself and the athletic program with the community.
One of the first things Vanskyock did was dig into Elwood’s past. What he discovered is it hasn’t always been this way. The Panthers have a history of athletic successes, and he is making honoring them a priority.
Elwood’s Sept. 9 home football game against Alexandria has been dubbed “Champions Night,” and a number of former Panther greats will be honored at a dinner prior to kickoff. There will also be an alumni flag football game the following day as well as an alumni baseball game later in the month.
Paying homage to some of the greats of the school’s past will not end there. Vanskyock plans to make sure individual accomplishments such as 1,000-point basketball scorers and other similar milestones will have more of a presence in the gymnasium. The home sideline at the football field has been named the “Kevin Frye Sideline” to honor the former coach for the Panthers, and this Friday will be “Randy Tunis Night” before the Panthers take on rival Tipton.
His commitment to bringing pride back to Elwood is bearing fruit. Boosters are pouring in to show their support, including the Panthers Class of 2006 donating $600 to the athletic program. He celebrates not just the high school teams but also the elementary and middle school feeder programs on social media. Don’t think for one minute those efforts won’t have a long-reaching effect.
There was definitely a different feeling around Elwood sports this fall. The volleyball team opened with a win over Monroe Central, a nearly automatic "L" the last several years. The girls golf team started the season with several wins, and even in defeat, the football team earned the respect of the opposition with its efforts.
I can see it, the community can see it and — given time — competitors will see Vanskyock’s vision eventually.