PENDLETON — Nick Rogers knows what it takes to compete on the basketball court. He proved it as a player at Pendleton Heights where he was an Indiana All-Star in 2005.
Now, in his first-year as the Arabians’ girls head basketball coach, the former varsity assistant coach is focused on passing along what he’s learned while continuing to “build the monster.”
With two returning starters in 2022-23, the Arabians are seeking to defend their outright Hoosier Heritage Conference crown with a solid core group after graduating four seniors, who helped guide Pendleton Heights to a 19-6 finish in 2021-22.
“We’re just trying to get comfortable with what we do and not just as a program on the floor but how we prepare,” Rogers said. “We’re still kind of growing, building the monster.”
The Arabians have two key pieces in place with 5-foot-11 senior forward Whitney Warfel and 5-10 sophomore guard Kaycie Warfel.
Both were the team’s top-two leading scorers in 2021-22, as the Arabians posted a flawless 7-0 HHC record.
Kaycie Warfel averaged 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds as a true freshman starter, while Whitney Warfel provided 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Gone, however, are a trio of seniors — Hailee Brunnemer, Abi Rosenkrans and Kylea Lloyd — who contributed nearly 600 of PH’s 1,506 points last season.
“That’s one of the biggest things we’ve been trying to work on. We have Kaycie and Whitney, and they’ve played a lot of varsity games,” Rogers said. “Sky Baldwin and Ava Phillips, they played some minutes, but they’re not at that level of time logged, that flight time. So we’re just continuing to try to spread our wings.”
Baldwin, a 5-3 junior, and Phillips, a 5-8 senior, are actively gaining experience, with the latter earning a starting spot as one of three seniors in the Arabians’ five.
Senior forward Berkley Shelton, who stands 5-10, adds additional maturity to the starting lineup, while 5-8 frosh Olivia Jones is following the path Kaycie Warfel blazed a year ago.
“You have four seniors who have played a lot of time, and they come in now and we basically only have two returners that have played a lot of time, so we’re just trying to get people up to speed,” Rogers said. “Mikayla Ross is back after a two-year break of just playing volleyball. She’s back playing basketball, so we’re working some rust off of her.”
Ross, a 5-11 junior, is one of the team’s top reserve players off the bench along with Baldwin and 5-9 senior Tra’mya Herndon.
Rogers replaced former head coach Chad Cook, who stepped down this past spring after seven seasons, including two 19-win and four winning campaigns overall.
As a player at Pendleton Heights, Rogers graduated with boys basketball program records in career rebounds, career field goal percentage and remains second on the all-time scoring list.
Following his collegiate playing career, Rogers returned to his alma mater and coached at the middle school level, was a boys varsity assistant and an assistant at Mississinewa before serving as an assistant for Cook.