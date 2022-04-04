PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights volleyball star Avery Ross decided to reopen her recruitment due to a coaching change at her initial destination, Oakland University.
Sunday, she made her selection, one that is familiar to her family and will keep her in green for the next four years.
Ross will continue her volleyball career as a member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this fall, the same place were her father Joe and uncle Jon played basketball from 1990 to 1994.
“I am beyond excited. I cannot wait,” she said. “Family was involved, but my dad tried not to be biased because he knew that overall it was my (decision).”
When Oakland coach Rob Beam resigned in January and the subsequent coaching search dragged into March, Ross decided to withdraw her commitment and look elsewhere. Although several schools were interested, she decided Notre Dame was the right fit after an official visit to the campus and meeting the team and new head coach Salima Rockwell.
This will be Rockwell’s first collegiate head coaching job, but she is a well-known name in the sport. She was a three-time All-American, advanced to two Final Fours as a player at Penn State and was named to the All-NCAA Tournament teams in 1993 and 1994. Rockwell helped Texas win the 2012 national championship as an assistant coach, a position she has also held at her alma mater.
“After my official visit, it just felt like a perfect fit,” Ross said. “It was a big deal, I really love (Rockwell), and we got really close. She knows what she’s talking about, so that played a big role.”
During her Pendleton Heights career, Ross recorded over 1,500 career kills — leading the state with 597 as a senior — and led the Arabians to four straight Madison County championships and a 98-33 record over her four-year tenure. She was a two-time THB Sports Volleyball Athlete of the Year and earned second-team All-State honors in 2021 from the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
She will continue to play the same position — outside hitter — for the Irish as she did for the Arabians.
She has also competed at the championship level nationally for the Munciana Volleyball Club and is training with her club coach Mike Lingenfelter to prepare for Atlantic Coast Conference competition. She said the workouts are giving her the confidence she can compete at that level.
“I’m pretty confident, especially with the coach I had for club this year,” she said. “His main goal is just to get everyone ready to play college, so I definitely think he’ll have me ready to play.”
Ross remains undecided on her course of study.