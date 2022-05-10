ANDERSON — BradLee Thomas of Anderson, Julia Smith of Anderson Prep and Beckham Chappell from Liberty Christian were presented the 2022 Rotary Sportsmanship Awards on Tuesday afternoon in a ceremony at the Anderson Country Club.
Award winners for each sport at the schools are selected by the coaches and athletic directors. Those student-athletes then select who they feel is the overall winner for their school. The criteria include accepting responsibility as a role model, learning the rules and helping others understand them, treating opponents with respect, refraining from taunting and respecting the integrity of game officials.
“It’s an honor that my teammates and classmates think of me as a role model in our school,” Chappell said. “It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I’m doing something right.”
All three are muti-sport athletes, but Chappell was selected for baseball while Thomas and Smith were each picked for track and field.
The late Charlie Laughlin developed the sportsmanship award in 1965, shortly after the former Anderson Daily Bulletin editor became president of the Anderson Rotary Club. The first awards recognized students from the four city schools — Anderson, Highland, Madison Heights and St. Mary’s — and now athletes from Anderson, APA and Liberty Christian are honored.
APA commandant Jill Barker oversaw the awards this year for the Rotary Club and said each of the three recipients embody the spirit for which the award was designed.
“Looking at who they are, a lot of them had sportsmanship awards already given to them by their teams,” she said. “A lot of it was their commitment to other organizations. They are not just athletes, but they are student-athletes. They are exceptional students, but they had service groups they were a part of or they volunteered at their church. So they are very well-rounded kids. All of the nominees were as well.”
Thomas will attend Butler and is undecided on his field of study. He is considering trying to walk on to the track-and-field team next year and said sports should be all about having fun.
“Values come from wanting to be a good sport and cheering on everyone else,” Thomas said. “Whether you win or lose, as long as everyone is having fun, that makes winning even that much better.”
While Chappell and Thomas are seniors preparing for the final month of their high school careers, Smith is a sophomore at APA and is just getting started. She hopes to break the school record in the 300-meter hurdles over the next two-plus years, and the daughter of Frank and Leslie Smith credits her parents with instilling values.
“They showed me how to be there for other people when they need help,” she said. “Not only relying on yourself but, if someone is struggling with something, to help them.”
The other boys nominees from Anderson were Graham Tatman (baseball), Sean Paige (basketball), Jacob Rust (cross country), Dalton Greer (golf), Kieran Bridgeman (soccer), Sam Eskew (swimming), Andrew Dietz (wrestling) and Liam Griffith (tennis). The Indians girls nominated were Koral Wheeler (basketball), Leslie Jaramillo-Acosta (cross country), Adah Bell (soccer), Kyrstin Luyet (softball), Amber Lindzy (swimming), Jamison Geoffreys (tennis), Hope Howard (track and field) and Grace Johnson (volleyball).
The APA boys nominees were Luis Rodriguez (basketball), Peyton Taylor (cross country) and Jason Settlemyer (track and field). In addition to Smith, the APA girls nominated were Caitlin Calfee (archery), Victoria Cox (baseball), Taryn Justice (soccer), Kaylynn Orr (basketball) and Alivia Peoples (volleyball).
The Liberty Christian boys nominated were Zach Landis (archery), Tae’Shaun Menifield (basketball), Joseph Culp (cross country), Markus Williams (swimming), Noah Price (track and field) and Tyler Houk (soccer). The Lions girls nominated were Abby Etchison (cheerleading and track and field), Mady Rees (basketball), Ella Wall (cross country), Maddie Mercer (softball) and Isabella Smith (swimming).