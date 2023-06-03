GREENWOOD — Legacy cannot be defined by one game’s outcome, and that is true for the Pendleton Heights softball Class of 2023 which has set a very high bar for the players to come through the program in the future.
It is a group that had just three seasons to accomplish all it did, and it is a list that will be tough to match in four years of competition.
The high school careers ended for the eight seniors — Madelynn Petty, Olivia Burns, Gloria Richardson, Bo Shelton, Sydney Clark, Lillian Coffel, Eliza Findlay and Kylie Fisher — Saturday evening at Center Grove at the hands of National Player of the Year Keagan Rothrock, her sixth no-hitter of the season and defending Class 4A state champion Roncalli in an 8-0 defeat.
It was the second straight year Roncalli ended the PH season at semistate, but this year it was in the championship rather than in the semifinal.
Pendleton Heights finished its season at 25-6-1 after claiming the Madison County championship as well as sectional and regional titles for the second straight year. Nothing about Saturday night’s result can darken the pride coach Rob Davis has in this team.
“They’re resilient, beat some really good teams and had some great accomplishments,” he said. “For us to get back here and get another crack at Roncalli after last year -- these seniors were dedicated. They’re leaders. They’re determined, and they’re competitors, and I’m just so proud of them.”
The eight seniors — seven of whom played Saturday night — are a group their coach will miss tremendously.
“I’m going to miss them. They’re like family,” he said. “They’re good kids. They work their tails off. I’m going to miss them being around.
“It’s going to be the toughest break-up I’ve had in 13 years being the Arabians softball coach.”
As for their final game, it was a junior Arabian who was going toe-to-toe with Rothrock in a classic pitcher’s duel for the first four innings.
Shelby Messer, who has been the PH standout in the circle throughout the postseason, matched the Florida commit pitch for pitch through three innings, each allowing only a two-out walk in the second inning.
The Royals posed the first threat in the fourth after the first batter was retired. Emma Fegan reached on an infield single, and Abbey Hoffman hit a bloop double to left to put runners at second and third with one out for Rothrock, who Davis elected to intentionally walk.
With the bases loaded, Messer picked up her only strikeout when she fanned Lauren Marsicek for a big second out. Ann Marie Meek followed with a long line drive to right-center, but Fisher tracked it down to end the inning and strand all three runners.
It was momentum that did not last, however, as the Royals broke through with four runs in the fifth against Messer with Hoffman’s two-run single after two were out the big blow. After the first two reached against Messer in the sixth, Davis relieved his young pitcher and brought Findlay on to finish it out.
An emotional Messer, who suffered her first loss against 13 wins, handed the ball to her coach after pitching the Arabians past Greenfield-Central, New Palestine, Lawrence North and Mooresville to get to this point.
“I just told her that she did a heck of a job, that I was proud of her and that I loved her,” Davis said. “She knew she was done. She knew I was coming to get her.”
After a second straight four-run inning by Roncalli (31-3-1), the only drama left was whether Rothrock could finish the no-no.
It turns out, there was no drama there, either, as she retired five of the last six batters on strikes to finish with 13 for the game.
The only baserunners were Fisher and Clark on walks and Findlay, who was hit by a pitch in the fifth.
“(Rothrock) is a beast. She’s just a beast,” Davis said. “I didn’t think she would no-hit us. That was really disappointing. We had some girls freeze up there that I didn’t think would freeze. But you can’t take two strikes then expect to hit something, so that was disappointing.”
Despite the way their careers ended, the seniors take a tremendous amount of pride in all they accomplished.
“It was amazing, and everything leading up to it was a memory that I’ll treasure forever,” Shelton said. “We all did so good, and I’m proud of every single one of these girls.”
The emotions ramp up a little when they remember their freshman season that never was.
Excitement to join a loaded 2020 PH team with a dominant pitcher was dashed when the COVID-19 pandemic and emergency caused the spring season to be canceled.
From canceled, to role player, to star left fielder has been quite the roller coaster for Richardson.
“I was really excited to play because growing up, being an Arabian was always my dream,” Richardson said. “Sophomore and junior year, I didn’t play a whole lot, but I accepted my role in that dugout. This year was really fun because I really got to be a part of it.”