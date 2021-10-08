MIDDLETOWN — Chances were plentiful, but the results just weren’t there Friday night for the Shenandoah Raiders.
Shenandoah lost 20-14 to Eastern Hancock in a key Mid-Eastern Conference game. The Raiders had three possessions in the fourth quarter, and a touchdown on any of those possessions would have given the Raiders the lead and, potentially, the victory.
Unfortunately, the Raiders couldn’t even get a single first down in that pivotal quarter.
“They made big plays when they needed to, congrats to them,” Shenandoah coach Jake Stilwell said. “It just didn’t fall our way tonight. We’ll learn from it, and we’ll get better.”
Eastern Hancock (5-3) scored touchdowns in each of the first two quarters, and Shenandoah was playing from behind all night. The Raiders (4-3) closed the gap with a second-quarter TD, and they responded to the Royals’ third-quarter score with one of their own, but they could never get a go-ahead score.
“Big plays, no mistakes, finishing drives, and not only offensively making big plays but defensively stopping the run, controlling the line of scrimmage better, just a great team win,” Eastern Hancock coach Phil Morris said.
Shenandoah’s last two possessions epitomized the struggles of a team playing without several starters. The Raiders got the ball with 5:36 to play, down six points. But two positive-yardage plays were offset by two penalties, keeping the Raiders from moving the ball.
And when the Royals tried to run out the clock with their ground game, even trying to run on a fake punt, Shenandoah got the ball back for one last chance with 1:38 to play. But quarterback Carson Brookbank was forced out of the pocket by a collapsing line, and he coughed up the ball on first down trying to get away from the pursuing defenders.
“We made some mistakes offensively, defensively and special teams,” Stilwell said.
Shenandoah showed some moxie in the third quarter. When Eastern Hancock opened the second half with a 68-yard drive that ended with a 37-yard scoring strike on fourth-and-11, it felt like a back-breaker.
But the Raiders responded in a big way, putting together their own drive of 57 yards. Brookbank, Bob Ayers and Noah Bowen all had carries in the drive, and Drake Stevens caught two passes for first downs. Ayers finished it with a 2-yard plunge, and Landen Redick’s kick made it 20-14.
Shenandoah’s first-half score came on third-and-goal, when Stevens caught a defender leaning the wrong way as Brookbank zipped him a pass for the 3-yard TD.
That was set up by a 12-yard run by Ayers and 17- and 23-yard passing plays from Brookbank to Stevens.
But the Shenandoah defense struggled most of the night keeping track of Cole Rainbolt, who caught and ran his way to 120 yards from the line of scrimmage.
And EH quarterback Houston Swan effectively found receivers when he needed them most, converting on third-and-goal, fourth-and-3 and fourth-and-11.
Brookbank finished with 60 yards rushing and 88 yards passing. Ayers had 57 yards rushing, and Stevens caught seven passes for 66 yards.
Shenandoah now looks ahead to next week’s game against Monroe Central, which is undefeated in MEC play. A Raider victory would put the Bears, Raiders and Royals all at one loss atop the conference.
“Monroe next week, huge game,” Stilwell said. “If we win, it’s a three-way tie for first place, and that’s still our goal, to win conference. We’ll be sharper next week.”
