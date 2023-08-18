FRANKTON — Elijah Edon threw for two first-half touchdowns and broke the game open with two running scores in the second half as Eastern Hancock stormed back to defeat Frankton 36-15 at Otis Cress Field in the season opener for both teams Friday night.
The Royals scored 28 unanswered points after Frankton’s defense scored on a fumble return by Landon Johnson for a 15-8 lead in the second quarter.
Edon found Eli Manship from 38 yards out just before halftime — their second connection for six points in the first half — to tie the game 15-15.
Edon scored on runs of 4 and 59 yards, sandwiched around a 51-yard scamper from Mark Kube in the fourth quarter.
Frankton saw a strong varsity debut from sophomore quarterback Ethan Stansberry, who was 13-of-28 for 143 yards. He was hurt by five drops by Eagles receivers.
“He was 50% on the stats, but the number of drops that were perfectly in our receivers hands — there were five — with the receivers we have, there were more that they should have caught,” Frankton coach Mark Luzadder said. “That’s very disappointing because Ethan played his heart out and read the routes exactly the way he is supposed to.”
Prior to kickoff, a moment of silence was held to honor Moya Sonan Theodat, a Frankton Middle School student who passed away earlier in the week. The student section honored her memory by wearing purple.
After Frankton’s defense forced a Royals punt on the opening possession, a 34-yard kick return by Austin Nunley set up the Eagles for the game’s first score.
A 15-play drive — all runs by Nate Luzadder and Crew Farrell — stalled inside the 10-yard line, and Colson Falink drilled a 25-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
Eastern took the lead on the ensuing possession as Edon hit Manship for 25 yards on third-and-goal with 10:52 left in the second quarter. Bryant Sullivan ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-3 advantage.
The Eagles regained the lead with two scores in a span of 17 seconds.
Farrell started the next Eagles' drive with a 16-yard pass from Stansberry, and he finished it with a 15-yard scoring run with 8:19 left in the half. The drive was spurred by a 19-yard run on a reverse play by Nunley, and while Falink’s extra point missed, Frankton led 9-8.
On Eastern’s next play from scrimmage, Johnson stripped Manship as he took the handoff, ran untouched for 39 yards and the Eagles led 15-8 with 8:02 remaining.
“The first half, the defense played outstanding,” Coach Luzadder said. “Landon Johnson with a great heads-up play ripping that ball out and scoring. Second half, we started feeling sorry for ourselves a little bit. When you do that in high school football and snap yourself out of it, those big run plays happen and they got us on it.”
Four plays into the next Royals' drive, an errant snap was chased down and recovered by Nunley, giving Frankton the ball at the Eastern 30-yard line.
After converting a first down, a holding penalty stalled the momentum and Falink’s 31-yard field goal attempt was wide left.
Boosted by a pass interference penalty, the Royals drove 80 yards in seven plays with Edon finding Manship, who eluded the Eagles' defenders on his way to the end zone to tie the game.
The Eagles will try to regroup and learn from Friday’s errors before they travel to Lapel for their annual Week 2 rivalry battle with the Bulldogs (0-1).
“It’s frustrating because we work so hard. We are working our butt off every single day,” Coach Luzadder said. “Those small things are compiling on us. We’ve got to clean those up and get Lapel next week. Hopefully, the boys respond well to film tomorrow, and we clean that up.”