CHARLOTTESVILLE — Daleville’s boys basketball team shot too well not come away with a win at Eastern Hancock on Saturday night.
The Broncos’ defense wasn’t on the same page when the game was on the line, and that’s how they came up short 57-55.
Daleville led 50-43 with a quarter to play and ended up shooting 60 percent in a hostile Mid-Eastern Conference environment, but things fell apart on both ends of the court down the stretch.
The Broncos hit only two field goals (the last with 3:08 to play), missed three of four foul shots in the fourth quarter and turned it over four times.
EH in turn made the shots and stops it had to and ended up winning it on a three-point play by Zach Arnold with 5.4 seconds to go.
“We controlled the entire game, and I absolutely think we played well enough to win,” Daleville coach Tyler Stotler said. “We had a lapse at the end. It’s a composure thing.”
Daleville (4-7, 1-4 MEC) was led by junior Trevion Johnson’s career-high 21 points. He made all 10 of his field-goal tries.
The Broncos started out 4-for-4 and didn’t miss many more the rest of the game.
One fruit of that labor was a 12-0 run in the second quarter that gave the Broncos a 30-23 advantage. A 3-pointer by Tim Arnold capped off that burst, and at that point Daleville was 14-of-20.
The Broncos’ lead peaked at eight twice — 35-27 early in the second half on a Connor Leisure trey and 48-40 late in the third quarter, after a trey by Johnson.
EH (5-3, 3-0) tied it at 52 with under five minutes to go, but a rebound bucket by Johnson and a split of two free throws by Cam Leisure put Daleville up three at the 2:16 mark.
A putback by Landon O’Neal made it a one-point game, and Daleville’s next three possessions ended with a turnover and two missed front ends of one-and-ones.
After Leisure missed a free throw with 11.7 seconds left, the Royals rebounded and Zach Arnold took it through the lane, deposited it and was fouled. Arnold completed the three-point play.
An inbounds pass by the Broncos for a game-winner hit the rim and deflected away, and that was the game.
The Broncos ended 24-of-40 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range. But the 3-of-10 stat from the line was the most bothersome one.
“We had the ball in the guys’ hands we wanted,” Stotler said. “They’re doing everything they’re supposed to do, and they get to the line, and if they make a couple of free throws, the game’s over.”
Tim Arnold ended with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Connor Fleming added eight points, Leisure seven and Cayden Gothrup six. Johnson and Fleming had six boards apiece.
“That might be the best we’ve played, including the bench, all year,” Stotler said. “This program has come a long way, but we’re still not where we need to be. This is a game that we absolutely have to finish.”
Daleville’s junior varsity team fell to EH 40-34. Keaton Ferrell scored 12 points, and Dylan Romine had 11 for the Broncos.
Next for Daleville is a trip to Cowan on Friday.
