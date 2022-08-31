LAPEL — Lapel was swept off its home court Wednesday, falling to the Eastern Hancock Royals 5-0.
Luke Fletcher won his No. 2 singles match over Lapel senior Isaac Bair, who forfeited in the first set due to a leg injury.
“The pain started with my hamstring, but I planted my foot hard and buckled over my knee,” Bair said. “I think I hyperextended and buckled my knee.”
Bair attempted to play a few more games despite the pain but felt limited in his lateral movement.
“I will just do what I can do, get my rest days in and then I will just get back at it,” Bair said. “We have an invite Saturday, so if I can go play one match, then I’ll do it.”
Eastern Hancock senior Zeke Dixon won his No. 1 singles match over Lapel freshman Hogan Bair 6-1, 6-1.
Sophomore Luke Schilling earned a victory in his No. 3 singles match over Lapel freshman Camden Novak 6-2, 6-0.
Brothers Bryce and Myles Wennen of Eastern Hancock emerged victorious 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 in the third set of their No. 1 doubles match against Lapel senior Grant Humerickhouse and junior Shyam Lewis.
“When the No. 1 doubles team got into the third set, I thought we got away from what we do well,” Eastern Hancock coach Chris Zeilinga said. “Lapel picked up how hard they were playing, and I don’t think we matched that in the second set.”
The Royals’ No. 1 doubles team pounced on the Bulldogs in the third set by aggressively attacking the volleys at the net. Coach Zeilinga emphasized the improvement of the Wenner brothers, especially the senior, Bryce, who has taken a leadership role this season.
In the final varsity match of the evening, Eastern Hancock senior Peyton Stephens and sophomore Bo Dixon battled back in the tiebreaker to finish the road sweep for the Royals. The pair won the opening set 7-5 by finishing a long rally with an overhand winner.
Lapel seniors Jaden Cash and Mason Poynter retaliated in the second set to win 6-4 and force a third set tiebreaker. In a tiebreaker, the first pair to score 10 points claims the match.
“I wanted our No. 2 doubles team to keep it more simplistic and stick to our set of rules that we do,” Zeilinga said. “I wanted them to get back to hitting shots that we should be hitting.”
Poynter led off the scoring in the tiebreaker by drilling consecutive overhead winners through the Royals tennis brackets. The senior duo struggled with unforced errors and trusting each other’s court position in the final set, allowing the Royals to storm back and earn a 10-8 victory to win the match.
“We weren’t very clean in doubles at all tonight,” Lapel coach Justin Coomer said. “It wasn’t our best performance.”
Coomer admitted the Bulldogs’ top players — including reigning THB Sports Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year Jacob Erwin — are currently battling through injuries, but his resolution is to get more players to step up when their name is called.