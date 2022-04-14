FRANKTON — If Pendleton Heights catcher Kieli Ryan doesn’t beat you one way, she’ll surely beat you the other.
The Arabians senior ended three Frankton threats with her arm and hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning as Pendleton Heights knocked off the Eagles 7-4 to advance to its 14th Madison County softball championship game in the 15 tournament appearances.
The Arabians will seek their fifth straight title Saturday at noon when they host Elwood. The Panthers routed Lapel 18-4 in the second semifinal.
Frankton (3-1) will meet the Bulldogs at 10 a.m. in the third-place game, also at Legends Field in Pendleton.
Pendleton Heights (6-2) scored first after Ryan led off the game with a double to left. One out later, Carline DeRolf chased home courtesy runner Kylie Fisher with the game’s first run.
The Arabians doubled their lead in the second when sophomore Katelin Goodwin began a huge night for herself with a leadoff home run to center for a 2-0 advantage.
Frankton got a leadoff home run from Jersey Marsh in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 2-1. After Arabians pitcher Eliza Findlay retired the next two batters, the Eagles loaded the bases on infield singles from Abby Duncan and Alivia Swisher sandwiched around a bloop single by McKenzie McCorkhill.
But Ryan — who had already ended the first inning by throwing out Claire Duncan trying to advance on a pitch in the dirt — picked Swisher off first to end the Eagles’ threat with leadoff batter Ady Coppess at the plate.
“She’s a Division I catcher for a reason,” Frankton coach Jeremy Parker said of Ryan, who will play at Butler next year. “She’s a player.”
Still nursing the one-run lead, PH was saved again by Ryan’s defense in the fourth.
Lauryn Williams reached on an error to start the inning, and pinch-runner Kinley LaPierre was sacrificed to second by Jilly Hilderbrand. After Findlay recorded her only strikeout, McCorkhill reached on an infield single with LaPierre advancing to third. With Swisher at the plate, LaPierre bolted for the plate when the 0-2 pitch skipped past Ryan to the backstop, but she got to the ball in time and fed Findlay covering to nip LaPierre and end the inning.
“I have always loved playing defense, and I feel that’s where I’m strongest at,” Ryan said. “No matter how my hitting is going, I can rely on myself to play well defensively.”
Hailee Brunnemer extended the Arabians’ lead in the fifth with a solo home run — her fourth of the season — for a 3-1 lead.
But an Eagles rally finally broke through in the bottom of the inning after Swisher singled and Coppess walked to start the inning. After the runners moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Claire Duncan, Ryan’s future Butler teammate Makena Alexander singled both runners home to tie the game at 3-3.
But, with two out in the sixth, Ryan capped a nine-pitch at-bat — including a foul pop that was dropped for an error — with her solo shot to left for the 4-3 lead.
In the top of the seventh, the Arabians posted their first big inning thanks to Goodwin. With one out, Khloee Gregory doubled and Bo Shelton reached as a hit batter. Goodwin then hammered a 2-1 pitch over the left-center fence for a 7-3 lead.
“She’s a big, strong kid and one to watch in the future,” PH coach Rob Davis said of his sophomore first baseman. “She’s a special player and is going to be a force to be reckoned with for two more years after this one.”
Goodwin’s second blast turned out to be important insurance as Alexander hit her third homer of the season with one out in the seventh to cap the scoring for the day.
Findlay pitched all seven innings for the Arabians and was backed up by outstanding defense from Ryan as well as shortstop Gregory and third baseman Brynn Libler, who each had an inning where they had all three putouts.