ELWOOD — Elwood High School has handed off its volleyball program to Jerry Saffold after he spent the last four years at Hamilton Heights, just the latest stop in a lengthy career of coaching volleyball in Central Indiana.
A 1983 graduate of Warren Central, Saffold was a head coach at his alma mater at the beginning of a high school coaching career that includes stints as head coach at New Palestine and as an assistant at Scecina. A proponent of developing youth volleyball, he has started clubs in the sport and spent the last three years with the Huskies at the middle school level preparing kids for the high school game.
He is looking forward to the opportunity to build a program at Elwood, a team that has won nine matches in each of the past two seasons.
“It’s a great opportunity in my life,” Saffold said. “I’m looking forward to getting started, meeting the girls, and trying to get us going in the right direction.”
Saffold takes over for Lindsay Durm, who resigned after five seasons at Elwood.
He knows building a successful program at Elwood will not happen overnight. With a highly competitive Madison County and Central Indiana Conference schedule each year, winning will begin in the feeder program and will not necessarily show up in the team’s record right away.
“One of my goals for girls first and foremost is to give them the skills and training necessary for success on the court, in the classroom and in life,” he said. “I think that leads to success as a team. I’m confident that, given time, we can be competitive. Whether we win or lose, that’s kind of how sports go. You play the game, and hopefully you can do well. I do expect for us within a fair amount of time to be competitive with some of the better teams in our conference.”
While much of his background includes coaching at larger schools, he does not consider the size of Elwood to be a handicap. He compares this opportunity with his experience at Scecina and plans to lean on multi-sport athletes, a group he fully supports.
“I see it more as an opportunity,” Saffold said. “You have a lot of multi-sport athletes, which usually means a lot kids who are coachable. I don’t really consider it a negative of any kind.”
He has already hosted one open gym for returning and incoming players and is looking forward to his second next week. While not a coach who does a lot of yelling, he will require the Panthers to bring effort and play defense.
“I am really insistent on tenacity and relentless defense,” he said. “I don’t like any balls to hit the floor, and the girls will learn that about me right away.”
Saffold lives in Cicero with his wife Marlyn — who works in Kokomo — and he has two grown sons in their early 30s.