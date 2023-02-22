ANDERSON — An eight-win season may not be an impressive basketball campaign to some, but for Elwood, such a number is a giant leap forward.
Wednesday night, the Panthers were efficient on the perimeter and dominant on the interior as Hunter Sallee powered his way to 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 55-40 win over Anderson Prep at The Hangar, spoiling senior night for the Jets.
APA (1-20) honored its lone senior player, Ben Scott, prior to the game, and he finished with 12 points, four rebounds and a block.
The Panthers knew entering the game the 6-foot Sallee’s size would be a problem for the smaller and younger Jets.
“He missed about 17 layups last night (in a loss) against Clinton Central. He was basically just throwing it at the basket,” Elwood coach Ryan Vanskyock said. “I thought he did a much better job tonight catching the ball under control and finishing tonight. To be successful, Hunter and Jayden (Reese) have to have really big games.”
Staying patient, methodical and exploiting their advantage worked in the favor of the Panthers during the second quarter after Reese exited with three fouls. Committing just one turnover during the period, Elwood worked the offense without him and found open looks for Zane Henry for an 18-13 lead, a basket in the lane for Sallee for a 21-17 advantage and Xavier Davenport closed out the half and a 7-3 run with a drive at the buzzer for the 25-17 halftime edge.
After a back-and-forth third quarter with neither team gaining traction, a Sallee assist began a decisive Panthers burst.
Sallee found Jayden Reese on the block for a basket and a 38-28 lead midway through the third quarter. The play started a 15-3 run to close out the quarter. Sallee scored twice more during the run — including one rebound basket — before Jackson Blackford capped the quarter with a 3-pointer for a 47-31 lead entering the final quarter.
Elwood committed no turnovers in the third quarter and for the game had just six miscues while tallying 13 assists on 21 field goals, including seven assists from Reese. The efficiency included Blackford, who scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range with no turnovers.
“We know we’re not the most athletic team, so we know we have to play a certain style that limits possessions for the other team,” Vanskyock said. “We’re treating these next two opponents like a sectional game, trying to be slow working the basketball and trying to get the best shot possible to keep us in games.”
Sallee — who also had five blocks and four steals — said the biggest difference in the Panthers this season from the teams that won just six games over the last four seasons has been the addition of Vanskyock.
“Me and Jayden have been feeding off each other forever,” Sallee said. “Last year, we were just trying to get ours, and sometimes it was a 5-on-2 show. We’re more disciplined with Ryan.”
Elwood (8-15) has won eight games in a season for the first time since 2016-17 when it was 8-16.
The Panthers will host Wes-Del on Friday in both the regular season finale and their own senior night, when they will honor four graduating players. Vanskyock notes the contributions of his seniors to making this season what it has been.
“If you think about Jayden, Zane, and Hunter have been through so much losing in their careers,” he said. “These kids have worked hard, are deserving of this and I can think of no better appreciation than sending them out with win No. 9 on senior night and heading into sectional with a little momentum.”
Sallee said he’ll still have plenty in the tank for his own senior night, one he’ll share with Reese, Henry and Gage Blackford.
Henry finished with 10 points and six rebounds for the Panthers.
Gavin Mitchell led the Jets with 15 points while Lincoln Fathauer added 11 points and five rebounds.
Elwood will play either Blackford or the host Taylor Titans in the Sectional 39 semifinals the following Friday. The Jets will open Sectional 55 play at Tri-Central with a first-round game against the host Trojans on Tuesday evening.
Elwood held off APA 36-32 in the junior varsity game behind 10 points from Corbin Leavell. Donovan Evan scored 11 points for the Jets to lead all scorers.