ANDERSON – Payton Sargent continues Anderson’s dominance in this category, becoming the fourth straight member of the Lady Tribe to be named THB Sports Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Sargent maintained a 4.848 grade-point average and was her class’ valedictorian while balancing her volleyball and basketball careers. She will attend Notre Dame to study biological sciences in the fall after also being accepted to Johns Hopkins and Northwestern.
Anderson’s run in this category began with Nicole Tupling in 2020 and continued with Rachel Pendergraff (2021) and Koral Wheeler (2022).
Pendleton Heights claimed the first two awards with Kate Cowger winning in the inaugural year of 2018 and Megan Green following as the 2019 winner.
The scholar athlete award annually honors student-athletes for excellence in the classroom.