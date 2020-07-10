After a decade filled with so many great team and individual performances, deciding on one top player for the last 10 years is difficult. For sheer scoring, maybe it is Bree Boles of Lapel or Kelsey Key from Frankton; in terms of needing a clutch shot in a big game, Sydney Tucker, also from the Eagles, might be the choice; but for dominance and championships over an extended period, Hannah Douglas of Pendleton Heights could be the choice.
While Player of the Decade can be argued, there is no debate that the following 13 young ladies distinguished themselves and are more than worthy of the THB Sports Girls Basketball All-Decade Team for the 2010s.
Breanna Boles, Lapel (2014-2018) — The two-time THB Sports Area Girls Player of the Year, Boles finished her career as the second leading scorer in program history with 1,672 points. After scoring 15.4 points per game as a freshman, Boles averaged over 19 per game for each of her next three years at Lapel.
After initially committing to Indiana University during middle school, Boles attended Indiana State for one year before finding a home at IU-Northwest, where she averaged 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a redshirt freshman last season.
Da’Sha Boyd, Anderson (2011-2014) — The 2014 THB Sports Girls Basketball Player of the Year is a member of the 1,000-point club and helped Anderson to a pair of sectional championships in 2012 and 2014.
As a senior, Boyd scored 15.4 points per game and hit 49 percent of her field goal attempts. She went on to IU-East, where she was part of the school’s inaugural women’s team and scored 7.5 points per game as a freshman.
Hannah Douglas, Pendleton Heights (2010-2011) — A North/South All-Star, Douglas was a three-time Area Player of the Year after leading the Arabians to three Madison County and three sectional championships.
Douglas was named IBCA All-State as a senior after scoring 14 points per game and finished her PH career with 1,141 points, which was fourth best at the time. She was a two-year starter at Butler University before transferring to DePauw, where she also was a two-year starter. She is now an assistant at Lake Forest College in Illinois, where she coaches another former PH great, Kelsey Burton.
Tyra Ford, Anderson (2017-2019) — The 2019 THB Sports Area girls Basketball Athlete of the Year already has a leg up on the next decade after capturing the award for the second straight year in 2020.
Late in December, Ford joined the 1,000-point club for the Indians and has a chance to become the program’s all-time leading scorer in 2020. She scored 13.4 points per game as a freshman, 21.7 as a sophomore, and 22.7 her junior year and led the Tribe to the Madison County title in her first three years.
Kenzie Gustin, Pendleton Heights (2010-2013) — Gustin, a 1,000-point career scorer, helped the Arabians to sectional championships in 2010 and 2011 and was named First Team All-State by Hoosier Basketball Magazine.
The 5-11 forward averaged 15.4 points per game as a junior and 16.2 points as a senior, earning a spot on the Indiana Elite Junior North/South All-Star team. Gustin went on to play one season at the University of Evansville, where she averaged 2.8 points per game.
Kenigia Hamilton, Anderson (2013-2017) — A terror in the post and a part of the 2014 Anderson sectional championship, Hamilton is another AHS member of the 1,000-point club.
She scored 13.8 points per game her senior year, but the 5-foot-10 power forward frequently dominated the game through rebounding, whether she was the high scorer or not. She helped Anderson to Madison County championships in 2014 and 2016.
Sam Hammel, Pendleton Heights (2013-2017) — The 2017 Johnny Wilson Award winner earns her second All-Decade nod (tennis) after scoring 1,000 career points at PH and continuing her stellar play at Huntington University.
A threat to post double figures in numerous categories, Hammel averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.3 steals from her point guard position as a senior for the Arabians. Last season for the Foresters, Hammel scored 11.3 points and grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game.
Blaine Kelly, Alexandria (2014-2018) — Like Hammel, Kelly also was a Johnny Wilson Award winner (2018) and makes her second All-Decade team.
The first Tigers athlete to record 1,000 career kills in volleyball and 1,000 career points in basketball, Kelly helped lead Alex to a 31-16 record in her final two seasons, averaged 9.5 points per game as a freshman and over 15 per game each of the next three years — including 19 per game her junior year — and was a member of the inaugural girls basketball Elite 11.
Katie Key, Frankton (2012-2015) — One of three Eagles — and two Key sisters — on the All-Decade Team, Katie Key is currently the fifth all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,244 points.
She averaged 19.4 points per game as a senior before moving on to play at Indiana Wesleyan, where she averaged 5.9 points per game for her career. She was a full-time starter as a junior and senior and scored 8.4 points per game both seasons.
Kelsey Key, Anderson Highland (2010), Frankton (2010-2013) — In leading the state in scoring as a senior, Kelsey Key also became Frankton’s all-time leading scorer with 1,981 points and earned a second straight THB Sports Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.
She scored 32.9 points per game as a senior and her total of 789 that year is still tied for the 14th highest single season total in Indiana girls basketball history. After one year at Northern Illinois, she also moved on to Indiana Wesleyan, where she scored 11.5 points in 2016 and 14.4 points per game in 2017. She is preparing for her second year as an assistant coach at Gannon University.
Rachel Krathwohl, Shenandoah (2012-2015) — The leader of back-to-back sectional championship teams for Shenandoah, Krathwohl was awarded the 2015 THB Sports Girls Basketball Player of the Year as well as that year’s Johnny Wilson Award.
With 1,331 career points, Krathwohl is the third ranked scorer in program history. She scored 18.8 points per game and grabbed 8.9 rebounds per game as a senior and her teams were 38-9 during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 sectional championship seasons. She graduated as the program’s all-time rebounds leader with 776.
Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah (2017-2019) — Perry joined Krathwohl in the Shenandoah 1,000-point club during her just completed junior season and has been a First Team All-Area selection all three years with the Raiders.
Perry has been among the area leaders in assists and steals while also leading the Raiders in scoring from her point guard position. In her first three years, she has scored 18.5, 17.0 and 21.0 points per game respectively, and is on track to become the program’s all-time leading scorer next season.
Sydney Tucker, Frankton (2014-2018) — Now a junior at Evansville, Tucker posted one of the great postseason runs in the area’s recent history and earned the 2018 THB Sports Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year as a Frankton senior.
Tucker was a four-time First Team All-Area selection and trails only Kelsey Key in Frankton girls history with 1,732 career points. She scored 19.8 points per game as a senior when she led the Eagles to a semistate berth and twice scored over 40 points in a game that season, including 42 in a win at Lapel, establishing a scoring record for the Bulldogs gym. She was a 2018 AP Honorable Mention All-State.
