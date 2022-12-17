FRANKTON — The Frankton girls basketball team was missing key senior Bella Dean on Saturday night due to illness when Central Indiana Conference rival Oak Hill visited the Eagles Nest, which coach Stephan Hamaker likened to playing chess without his knights.
And finding out she would be out close to game time meant not only was he missing his knights, someone had shaken the gameboard, scrambling all the pieces into strange starting spots.
“People think knights aren’t that important, but your knights are really important pieces because they do all these little things and move in an awkward way that keeps people guessing,” Hamaker said. “Well, Bella Dean is our ‘knights,’ and we were starting our chess match without our knights. I thought Addie (Brobston) stepped up and did what she could and did it at a high level. It was almost like we didn’t miss a beat defensively.
“But, saying that, I’ll gladly take Bella Dean back when she’s healthy.”
With their defensive stopper sidelined, the rest of the Eagles got the job done and rolled to a 52-34 win over the Golden Eagles.
Junior Emma Sperry led Frankton with 14 points but also contributed defensively with three blocks and tied Brobston for team honors with five rebounds.
Frankton scored the first seven points of the game — including five from senior Haylee Niccum — and took its first double-digit lead moments later on a 3-point basket by Sperry for a 13-2 lead. Once Launa Hamaker converted the traditional three-point play two possessions later for a 16-3 lead, the Eagles' advantage never shrunk below 12 points the remainder of the game.
The name of the game early, even with Dean out, was defense. Frankton held Oak Hill to nine points, forced eight turnovers and held leading scorer Liz Godfrey to one first-half field goal and just seven points for the game.
The scrambled game piece left to cover Godfrey was junior Amaya Collins. In addition to scoring 12 points herself, she blanketed the Oak Hill sophomore and kept her off the scoreboard for the most part.
“That was not her original matchup. That was Bella Dean’s,” Hamaker said. “Amaya did a fantastic job on her. Today, when we did our walk-through preparing for Oak Hill, Amaya got no reps on what would have been Godfrey.
“We switched Launa’s defensive assignment just before the game because we didn’t know until about 4:30 that (Dean) wasn’t going to be here.”
Two Emma Key baskets just before the end of the third quarter pushed the Frankton lead to 40-18, and the Golden Eagles could not get within 20 points until their starters scored four straight points against the Frankton reserves to close out the game.
Niccum added nine points and Hamaker scored six for the Eagles, who beat Oak Hill on the glass 25-23 for the game and forced a total of 19 turnovers.
Melissa Kluevein led Oak Hill with 13 points.
Frankton will visit Daleville on Thursday for a varsity only contest in its final game before the Christmas holiday break.
The Frankton junior varsity team rolled as well, posting a 38-22 win over the Golden Eagles. Emma Key led the Eagles with eight points.