PENDLETON — The fortunes of Frankton and Pendleton Heights’ girls golf teams could not be more diametrically opposite of where they were just 24 hours prior to their Tuesday get-together at Fall Creek Golf Club.
Monday, the Eagles shot a season-low score of 179, and their top player — senior Hannah Cain — fired a personal best in a win over Hamilton Heights while the Arabians struggled to a 193 with a 46 from senior Skylar Baldwin the best individual score they could muster.
In a complete reversal Tuesday, Cain and the Eagles struggled while a 46 for the Arabians was thrown out as a score that did not register among their top four players.
The one-day flip-flop left PH coach Hilary Slick nearly speechless.
“I’m flabbergasted because it’s not the same people who played last night,” she said.
Baldwin and fellow senior Kelsey Day shared medalist honors Tuesday with rounds of 40 and Audrey Jenkins added a 41 to lead the Arabians to a season-low team score in a 164-203 win over Frankton.
The turnaround left Frankton coach Jeff Bates — somewhat handicapped by the absence of volleyball players Emma Sperry and Ashlyn Bodkin — unconcerned about his team heading into the postseason.
“They both bring a lot of energy, so when they get back, I’m not worried,” he said. “The leadership they bring ignites and energizes the team, so I’m not worried about that.”
Baldwin’s round opened with back-to-back pars before four straight bogeys left her at 1-over par. But on the par-5 seventh, she recovered from an errant tee shot to make birdie and finished with a par on the ninth.
“That really helped me,” Baldwin said. “I was planning on going over the tree but ended up going through the tree on my second shot, so I was really happy about that. I didn’t know what to think, but I was on the green and — boom — two putts and I’m in.”
Day, playing three holes behind Baldwin’s group, was 4-over after her first four holes but rebounded to make par on the last five to complete her card and match her teammate for the low score.
“My drives were great today, actually,” Day — who started on the seventh hole — said. “I had a really good tee shot on nine and parred that hole. That’s what got me started. I almost chipped it in on one for birdie but made par.”
Jenkins — who also enjoyed a five-hole par streak in the middle of her round — was one shot back, and Addison Summerall added a 43 to complete the Arabians’ scoring. Summerall’s round included consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth holes.
The 46 from Addie Nichols was dropped as the fifth-best score on a day the Arabians bested their previous team-best round by 10 shots.
“Our JV score of 191 would have beaten us last night,” Slick said. “That’s crazy, a personal best for Kaylee Smith. Addison Summerall had two birdies and was on fire until the last two holes.”
Cain, the Central Indiana Conference medalist, was coming off a 39 the previous day but finished at 49, still the low Frankton player. Kinsey Blackford shot a 50 while Lily Hall and Kylie Tomlinson each finished at 52 to round out the Frankton score.
“(Cain) really played well yesterday, but golf can be funny like that,” Bates said. “Started off rocky and tried to bounce back but let a couple get away from her out there. I’m not worried about her. She’s resilient, and she’ll turn it around, probably tomorrow.”
Playing so well in their penultimate match of the season has instilled the Arabians with an added confidence boost heading into sectional weekend.
“It lets them know that they can do it, and it gives them more of a positive attitude,” Slick said.
Both teams will wrap up their regular seasons Wednesday as Frankton travels to Tipton while PH will host Mount Vernon at 3:30 p.m. in a rescheduled match before the Eagles and Arabians join Alexandria, Elwood and Lapel at Monday’s Noblesville Sectional at Harbour Trees.