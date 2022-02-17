FRANKTON — As grade schoolers, Frankton seniors Cagney Utterback and Bailee Webb set a goal of reaching the basketball state finals their senior year.
Although they beat that timeline as state runners-up their sophomore year, they and the Eagles are eager for a return trip this weekend.
Frankton (22-5) will face Fairfield (24-3) on Saturday at the LaPorte semistate at 1 p.m. with a berth in the Class 2A state championship game on the line.
What the eight remaining players from that 2020 team learned most from their memorable sophomore run through the tournament is, while they hoped and expected to be here, it could not happen without continued hard work.
“It wasn’t necessarily an expectation, but it was a dream of mine, and I knew that it wasn’t going to be, ‘OK, we come in and practice and we’re just going to get there by that,’” Utterback said. “I knew that it would take hard work like in 2020. We worked our tails off to get there. We knew what it would take.”
Coach Stephan Hamaker said he has learned lessons from the previous postseason journeys as well, including improving the team’s food consumption during the week. He also sees a positive note in the team making a nearly three-hour journey to LaPorte, which it will make Friday afternoon before practicing at the site and staying in a local hotel overnight.
“The fact that we get to go and play in another gym is amazing to me,” he said. “It’s bigger than here. It gives us an opportunity to go up — we’ll get a team dinner — and do something new. It’s going to be something they remember for the rest of their lives.”
Much of Frankton’s scoring load has been carried by senior Lauryn Bates (12.2 points per game) and sophomore Emma Sperry (10.4) while Utterback, Webb and sophomore Amaya Collins comprise a guard trio where each average between 6 and 7 points. Both seniors made big shots late in the regional games, but their primary roles are vital to the team’s success whether they put points on the board or not.
Webb is called upon to guard the opponent’s best player. In the regional championship game, she held Winchester junior Caitlyn Campbell to 11 points, which was about 10 points below her average. She will likely be charged with the responsibility of containing Fairfield 6-foot-1 junior guard Brea Garber (15.4 points per game) who has committed to play at the University of Indianapolis.
“I know every game that I always have that defensive assignment, and it’s very crucial for us to win that I do my job,” Webb said. “It’s going to be like going into any other game. I need to sit down and shut her down and keep her below her average.”
Utterback is weighing her own college options — including an offer to play at Anderson University — and primarily runs the point for the Eagles' offense. She wants the ball in her hands late in the game when valuing each possession and making free throws become vital, including the four in a row she made in the closing seconds to help close out Winchester on Saturday.
“I feel like, especially being a senior, it’s about keeping our team and our heads right out there on the floor,” she said. “If we get down, we don’t get spun out and out of control, just keeping us together. It’s the mindset of ‘We’re coming back. We’re not losing this game.’”
The guard-heavy Eagles will look to run Saturday, pushing tempo and trying to score in transition off their defensive pressure against the Falcons, who average 48.5 points.
“We’re a very transition heavy team,” Webb said. “We do best in transition just running the floor. If we control the tempo of the game, we’ll be really good.”
The Falcons are making their first semistate appearance since 2018 and have no seniors among their top six players. That gives the edge in experience to the Eagles, according to Hamaker.
“I think that we’ve been there, and we know what it takes to play a complete game in the tournament is huge,” he said.
