FRANKTON — Frankton did what it needed to do early against an offense like Lapel’s. The Eagles battled in the trenches and controlled the clock with an effective running game.
But the Lapel offense does not need much clock.
The Bulldogs struck for three scoring plays over 50 yards spanning just six minutes of game clock over a total of seven plays to break open a close game in the second quarter and rolled to a 48-14 win Friday night at Otis Cress Field.
It was the eighth straight win in this rivalry matchup — including sectional meetings — for Lapel coach Tim Miller since his only defeat, which came during his first season for the Bulldogs in 2012.
Early on, this was not shaping up as a 34-point rout.
The Eagles stopped Lapel on its opening possession before their own 12-play opening drive stalled inside the Bulldogs’ 25-yard line. Even though they had not scored, they had possessed the ball and kept the game scoreless as the game neared the end of the first quarter.
“We came out a little flat, and we didn’t have the most crisp Thursday practice,” Miller said. “But, you know, that’s something we learn from and try to get better at next week. Offensively, (Frankton) controlled the clock, and that’s usually a good thing to do against us.”
Lapel struck first on its second possession, driving 69 yards with Tyler Dollar scoring from 3 yards out. He rushed for 44 yards on the drive and added the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
The Eagles answered with a 65-yard scoring drive that took better than seven minutes off the clock. When quarterback Gage Rastetter capped the drive with a 2-yard run on fourth-and-goal, the Eagles were within 8-6 and the clock was down to 8:02 left in the quarter.
The Bulldogs responded with lightning quickness.
Tanner Mroz caught a short swing pass from Brennan Stow and dashed 60 yards for a touchdown. The three-play drive took one minute and, after Stow’s conversion pass to Will Alexander, put Lapel up 16-6.
Down and distance became a problem for the Eagles next as the Lapel defensive front continually harassed Rastetter every time he dropped back to throw. A Will Johnson sack put Frankton in a fourth-and-17 it could not convert.
“Our passing game, I didn’t think it was where it needs to be,” Frankton coach Bobby Ryan said. “At the start of the game, we were moving the ball from sideline to sideline pretty well. But then we called too many drop back plays.”
This time it took just two plays for Stow and Mroz to make the Eagles pay. This time it was a 57-yard score with Kyle Shelton running in the conversion for a 24-6 lead with 2:55 left until halftime.
“It was a hitch in the middle of the field,” Mroz said. “It was great blocking by everybody, and I had a lane.”
After three more Lapel sacks — one by Grant Morris and two by Jarod Roundtree — on the next Frankton possession, the Bulldogs were pinned at their own 3-yard line after a 49-yard Korbin Finley punt.
But Stow — with just 1:03 on the clock — found Parker Allman for a 97-yard score to put the game away.
Stow finished 10-of-18 for 295 yards and three scores, and Mroz caught three passes for 134 yards. Dollar was over 100 yards with two touchdowns on 18 carries.
Frankton was led by an effective ground attack with Finley gaining 86 yards on 17 carries and Brice Everitt picking up 95 yards on 15 attempts with each scoring a touchdown.
Lapel (2-0) faces a tough opponent next week as it travels to North Decatur while Frankton (0-2) will host its first Central Indiana Conference game against Blackford, which also had a rough second week as it fell to Eastern 42-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.