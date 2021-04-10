ALEXANDRIA -- While Alexandria's baseball team escaped the brunt of Saturday's rains, dealing with a potent Monroe Central squad became another matter.
The Class 2A second-ranked Golden Bears had too much power and pitching, while the Tigers didn't have enough of either and fell 13-4 and 8-0.
Alexandria dropped to 1-5, and the first-game defeat was the fourth straight time the Tigers had allowed 10 or more runs (they defeated Taylor 13-10 Wednesday).
Monroe Central (3-0) scored 19 unanswered runs from the third inning of the opener on, and got a 17-strikeout performance from Aidyn Coffey in the nightcap.
The Tigers were poised to go toe-to-toe with the Bears early in Game 1, as they pushed three across in the second inning with four straight hits and led 4-2.
A double by senior Kole Stewart, triple by freshman Gabe McGuire and double by sophomore Braxton Pratt all produced runs. Another freshman, Collin Johns, started the rally with a one-out single. The inning ended when, with two on, Cole Morris hit into a double play.
In the first inning, Brendan Luzader drew a bases-loaded walk that made it 2-1.
That would be all for the Tigers, as they couldn't make good on the diminishing chances they had.
Two runners were caught stealing (in the fourth and fifth) and in the sixth, another Tiger was picked off first. Alexandria left the bases loaded in the seventh.
Monroe Central went ahead 5-4 in the fourth and added a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh, including a grand slam by Joel Kennedy.
Pratt went 3-for-3 with two doubles, and McGuire also had three hits. Alexandria ended with nine hits and stranded eight.
Tiger starter Cole Morris went four innings and allowed five runs and six hits. Freshman Jayden Rushing gave up three runs in 1 1/3 innings, and Jay Dillmon finished up. The three also combined to hit seven Bear batters with pitches.
As the promised precipitation was beginning to fall during Game 2, Coffey was raining strikes on Tiger batters.
Coffey, a junior right-hander, fanned seven in a row after Stewart led off the first with a double. Coffey, who walked three in six innings, got six called third strikes and only one other Tiger was able to hit the ball (a groundout by McGuire in the sixth).
The only other Alexandria hit was a single by freshman Aaron Matthews in the seventh.
Connor Russell pitched admirably in relief of Pratt. The senior struck out five, including the side in the seventh, and gave up only two hits.
Pratt went 2 1/3 innings and allowed all eight Bear runs, six hits and six walks.
Alexandria is at Delta on Monday and at Lapel on Tuesday in the opening round of the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament.
