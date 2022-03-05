TIPTON — For nearly 27 minutes Saturday night, Madison-Grant’s first sectional title since 2017 seemed very much in its control.
But one five-point possession changed all the momentum, and less than 24 hours after surviving a double-overtime thriller, the Argylls could not get it back.
Senior Nate Powell scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and sophomore Nolan Swan added 14 points as the Tipton Blue Devils finished the game on a 21-5 run — including the contest’s final 11 points — for a 60-51 win over the Argylls.
The win represents the 27 all-time sectional title for the Blue Devils and their first since 2018. Tipton (17-6) will play next Saturday at the Lapel regional against Class 2A No. 1 Monroe Central (24-0) after the Golden Bears upended Lapel in Alexandria on Saturday night.
The finals loss was especially heartbreaking for Madison-Grant, its four seniors and first-year coach Josh Hendrixson as its season ends at 14-11. The Argylls advanced to finals after defeating Blackford in the first round Tuesday and surviving a double-overtime thriller against Eastbrook on Friday.
“That might have been a little bit of a factor, but I think there were some other factors,” Hendrixson said. “I’m not in the business of making excuses. I just feel bad for those kids because the way they went out and battled and the way they executed everything we talked about the way we wanted and then to not be the team cutting down the nets because of something that is not in your control. That’s something that is really tough.”
M-G took control early on.
After spotting Tipton the first five points of the game, M-G went on a 12-1 run capped by a Seth Lugar drive to the basket for a 12-6 lead. The Argylls took advantage of foul trouble for 6-foot-8 senior Sam Ridgeway, who picked up his second foul less than three minutes into the game.
“We wanted to bring him out onto the floor and make him guard somebody 20 feet from the basket,” Hendrixson said. “The five guys that I start can all handle the basketball, and they can all play away from the basket. It was a point of emphasis early.”
The result was frequent baskets on the vacated interior by Lugar and fellow senior Chad Harbert as M-G built their biggest lead of the game at 21-10 after a pair of Lugar free throws.
But the Blue Devils recovered enough to pull within 28-26 at halftime.
Tipton tied the game to open the third quarter, but a Harbert 3-point basket put the Argylls back on top. The advantage hovered between three and seven points the remainder of the period and into the fourth quarter as Teagan Yeagy scored on a drive for a 46-39 M-G lead.
But after Swan hit a pair of free throws and the Argylls turned the ball over, the game completely changed on one possession.
Powell scored on the baseline and was fouled by Lugar. He missed the free throw, but Jackson Money grabbed the offensive rebound for Tipton which led to a Swan 3-point basket, and the Blue Devils had a five-point possession and suddenly the game was tied at 46-46.
“That was definitely a key trip down the floor, for sure,” Hendrixson said.
The Argylls regained the lead on a Harbert layup and again when Peyton Southerland hit a 3-point basket at 51-49, but the Blue Devils were busy connecting on three consecutive 3-point baskets of their own — two by Swan sandwiched around one from Adan Tolle.
The Southerland make constituted the final points of the season for the Argylls.
Swan’s second trey started a game-ending 11-0 run, the Blue Devils were on their way to Lapel and the careers of Lugar, Harbert, Patrick Deckard and Jalen Taylor were over.
“That whole senior group, they go out there and compete,” an emotional Hendrixson said. “It’s been a workmanlike attitude from them from Day 1 when I first met them.”
Harbert led the Argylls with 16 points and added six rebounds, while Lugar finished with 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
But the future looks bright for the Argylls according to Hendrixson. With leading scorer junior Jase Howell — who fouled out with three points, six assists and three steals -- Yeagy (13 points) and Southerland (eight points, four assists) at the top of a talented group of youngster returning, M-G figures to contend for this title once again next season.
“I definitely feel like the future of Madison-Grant basketball is in good shape,” Hendrixson said.
