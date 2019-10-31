ANDERSON — Five teams remain standing and are just one win away from advancing to their sectional championship games. Here is a glance at this Friday’s matchups:
West Lafayette Harrison (7-2) at Anderson (1-8)
After a week off, Anderson is set to host North Central Conference rival Harrison in this sectional semifinal. The Indians will need the extra preparation to reverse a 42-0 defeat at the hands of the Raiders earlier this season. Harrison averages nearly 40 points with a season low of 24. The Raiders are led by junior running back Omarion Dixon with over 1,100 yards rushing.
Area players to watch: Junior quarterback M.J. Armstrong has thrown nine touchdown passes with just six interceptions. Five of those scoring strikes have gone to leading receiver senior Willie Dennison.
Pendleton Heights (6-4) at Greenfield-Central (2-8)
The Arabians blasted the Cougars 47-6 earlier this season behind 237 yards rushing from 11 different ball carriers. Senior Joseph Rios led the ground assault with 81 yards on just five carries with two touchdowns. A win by PH sets up a likely rematch at Mount Vernon, where the Arabians fell 18-14 in the closing seconds last month.
Area players to watch: The PH linebacker trio of Rios (84 tackles) and juniors Luke Bays (99 tackles) and Caden McClain (2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles) will look to repeat their shutdown of the G-C offense, which averages under 18 points.
Eastern (10-0) at Alexandria (6-4)
An interesting clash of styles here as the Comets defense, which surrenders just 9.6 points per game, takes on the Alex offense and its 34-point scoring average. Last week, although Eastern edged Lapel by three, the Bulldog receivers were open much of the night. A repeat of that performance could yield big dividends for senior Cade Vernetti and junior Kole Stewart. The winner could host defending state runner-up Eastbrook in the sectional final.
Area player to watch: Vernetti caught four scoring passes last week in the win at Elwood and now has 15 on the year, a new Alexandria school record.
Shenandoah (6-4) at Indianapolis Scecina (7-3)
The Raiders will want to steer clear of Indiana University recruit David Baker in the second meeting between these teams this season. Baker caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown but did more damage defensively where he picked off Tanner Goff three times as the Knights knocked off the Raiders 28-18 in the season opener. The winner will play at the winner of the other semifinal between Heritage Christian and Eastern Hancock.
Area player to watch: Goff has been rock solid in his first year as a starter. Throwing and rushing, he has accounted for 21 total touchdowns.
Union City (5-5) at Madison-Grant (3-7)
The resurgent Argylls enter Friday’s game after outscoring their opponents 148-26 during a three-game winning streak. This could be a good matchup for M-G as the Indians allow 27 points per game this season. The winner faces a much tougher opponent next week, either Monroe Central (7-3) or South Adams (10-0).
Area players to watch: Both juniors, quarterback Jackson Thompson and running back Clayton Powell, turned in big plays last week at Taylor.
