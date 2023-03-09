ANDERSON – Cedric Anderson is not the flashiest player on Liberty Christian’s boys basketball roster.
He’s not the tallest. Or the fastest. Or the strongest.
He’s not the best shooter or ballhandler on the team, and he isn’t overly likely to produce a highlight that will go viral on social media.
On a team filled with unselfish players who care more about wins than any individual stat, however, he’s the one who holds everything together.
The common description for the senior forward is “glue guy.” But there’s nothing common about Anderson’s game.
“He understands (the game plan),” Lions coach Norman Anderson said. “He takes his time. He studies what we’re doing, and that’s most important. And not only does he look to get himself open, he looks for his teammates first. And he’s super-duper patient with things, and he gets it to go.”
Cedric Anderson also is highly productive.
He leads the Lions (15-9) in scoring (13.8 points per game), rebounding (6.4 per game), field goal percentage (57.7%) and steals (2.1 per game) while ranking second in assists (2.5 per game).
Anderson led four players in double figures with 17 points during last week’s 69-51 victory against Daleville in the sectional championship game, and he added a team-high 10 rebounds.
He’s scored in double figures in six straight games and averaged 17.8 points during that stretch. But, as Coach Anderson said, he doesn’t look to score first.
Cedric Anderson’s instinct is to do whatever his team needs that night to win.
“He’s like a Swiss Army knife,” Liberty Christian center Kobe Watson said. “He can really do whatever. He can defend. He can shoot. He can drive. He can handle the ball. He can really do everything. He’s a really good player.”
The Lions will play in Saturday’s Class 1A regional at Frankfort in large part because the roster is filled with really good players.
Four different players have led Liberty Christian in scoring over the past seven games, and any of the five starters is capable of being the star on any given night.
Watson stands 6-foot-9 and controls the paint. Eric Troutman is one of the state’s best point guards off the dribble, and his lightning-quick drives can produce points for himself or any of his teammates.
When Ethan Troutman heats up from the perimeter, he can swing an entire quarter by himself. And Devon Kelly – the lone junior starter – delights in the dirty work.
Often times, the Lions’ best offensive option is the open man, and one of the team’s greatest strengths is the uncommon bond between the players on the floor.
“It keeps pressure off everybody because nobody has to be the best every time,” Cedric Anderson said. “They can lean on their brothers when they’re not having a great game offensively. We understand that there’s no bad days on defense. So (on) offense, it can be anybody’s night. It’s always fun watching that, too.”
When Liberty Christian won the 1A state championship in 2016, it was an elite offensive team.
The 2022-23 version can still put the ball in the basket – it ranks 44th across all classes and fifth in 1A with an average of 63.3 points per game – but it also takes pride in its ability to keep the opponent off the scoreboard.
Despite playing a schedule that featured seven games against Class 3A and 4A opponents, the Lions surrendered just 54.1 points per outing.
Liberty Christian is comfortable playing in any type of contest. It can run with a team like Daleville if the opponent chooses to push the pace, and it can win in the halfcourt as it did on Senior Night against Waldron.
In that regard, Cedric Anderson is a nearly mirror image of his team.
“I call him Mr. Everything,” Coach Anderson said. “Whatever it takes – rebounds, steals, the best defensive assignment, score – he does it. He does it without an issue. Again, (what) we talk about is sacrifice. It’s not about ‘me.’ It’s about ‘we.’
“So whatever it takes for us to get the ‘W,’ whatever it takes for us to be victorious, whatever it takes for us to be successful, that’s what it’s about.”
As the Lions prepare to face No. 2-ranked Fountain Central (22-4) and seek their fourth regional championship Saturday at 4 p.m., balance is the key.
Liberty Christian had designs on advancing to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the state finals last year, but the run ended with a 20-point loss against Lafayette Central Catholic in the regional final.
The seven seniors on this year’s team learned a lot from that defeat. Most importantly, they learned adversity is inevitable in the postseason, and the team that handles it best often emerges as the winner.
To return to semistate for the first time in seven years, the Lions need to play as a team.
When they’re all clicking as one, Cedric Anderson believes they’re extremely hard to beat.
“With scouting, you just pick your poison at that point,” he said. “You can’t just take one guy (away) and dismantle our offense. If you take anybody away, somebody else is gonna have a big night, too.”